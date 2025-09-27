Netflix's 'best show ever' drops epic conclusion that needs to be your weekend binge-watch

The highly-anticipated third season of Japanese sci-fi thriller, Alice in Borderland has been delivering for fans beyond their wildest imaginations and season three’s closing chapter was no different. Dubbed the best ever series created by Netflix by viewers, the internet was ablaze with positive feedback following the drop of the show’s ending. An earthquake, a change in location and an epic easter egg are what fans can expect when they tune into the final episode of the dystopian show’s season finale.

What’s Alice in Borderland about?

Often compared to Squid Games for its high stakes life and death scenarios and gruesome scenes, the show was first released in 2020 and was originally based on a manga of the same name by Haro Aso. The story follows obsessed twentysomething gamer Arisu who suddenly finds himself in an other-worldly, vacant version of Japan’s capital city, Tokyo - known as Borderland.

Once inside Borderland, Arisu and his friends must compete in a series of deadly games in order to survive. Ultimately, the rules are simple - if a player wins a game, they are granted an extension of their visa to stay in this new universe. However, if they lose, they are mercilessly killed by a laser to the head, shot down from the sky above them.

The trailer for Alice in Borderland

© Kumiko Tsuchiya Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi, Kento Yamazaki as Arisu in Alice in Borderland Season 2

What happens at the end of Borderland season three?

The third installment of the Netflix hit picks up roughly three years after the end of season two. Viewers watched Arisu and Usagi wake up in the hospital at the end of the second series with no memories of being together in Borderland. Opening up the next chapter of their story, the latest offering reveals that the pair are married and living together in Tokyo.

Still struggling to cope with the death of her father, Usagi struggles to move on with her life in the opening episodes of the new season and is ultimately lured back into Borderland by the hope that she will get to see her late father once more. As the episodes roll through, it appears fans may get a happy ending however an earthquake shatters all hopes of that idea.

The series was originally based on a manga of the same name

The final episode had an easter egg about the location of season four

Hitting Arisu’s office building, the quake sends a ripple of fear through the screen as a feeling of doom settles over the storyline. The final scene takes fans State-side to Los Angeles, where two friends are chatting about sports in a bar as news of the earthquakes plays on TVs in the background. Providing viewers with a delicious easter egg, a waitress arrives to take their order and while her face isn’t visible her nametag is - Alice - leading fans to believe the story could be continued in America for the fourth season.

HELLO!'s Website Editor Kate Thomas said: "I’ve been counting down the days until season three was released and I can honestly say it's met my expectations and then some. It’s better than Squid Games and I firmly believe it’s the best foreign language show on Netflix. The ending blew it out of the water for me - bring on season four!"

