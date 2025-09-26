Netflix fans 'hooked' on House of Guinness: 'Perfection from beginning to end'

House of Guinness, an eight-part period drama helmed by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight, has officially landed on Netflix – and it's going down a treat. The series, which debuted on the streamer on Thursday, has already snagged the number one spot on Netflix's TV charts, with fans hailing the series as "Truly BRILLIANT" and an "absolute gem". Taking to Instagram this week, viewers have commended House of Guinness on its phenomenal casting and compelling storylines. "What a show! Perfection from beginning to end, and a stellar performance from all the talented cast," wrote one.

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Anthony Boyle appears as Arthur Guinness

"I binged-watched it yesterday: loved all eight episodes. Now eagerly awaiting season two: superb cast, particularly the brothers and brilliant James Norton. I love Ireland and my pint of Guinness: Sláinte!" penned a second. Meanwhile, a third raved: "Binged all 8 episodes! Thoroughly enjoyed it! Well done!" and a fourth remarked, "Started watching tonight and already hooked."

Boasting a stellar cast, House of Guinness stars Anthony Boyle, Louise Partridge, Emily Fairn and Fionn O'Shea as the titular Guinness siblings. Completing the line-up, David Wilmot, James Norton, Jack Gleeson, and Niamh McCormack also star.

WATCH: House of Guinness – trailer

What is House of Guinness about?

Set in Dublin in 1868, House of Guinness dramatises the many trials and tribulations of the Guinness family. Introducing fans to the namesake siblings – Arthur (Anthony Boyle), Edward (Louis Partridge), Anne (Emily Fairn), and Benjamin (Fionn O'Shea) – as they contend with the loss of their father, the series charts their respective paths after learning the terms of his will.

"It's the extraordinary story of a family who happens to be the inheritors of the biggest brewery in the world. They're young and are given the task of taking on this incredibly successful brand," Stephen explained to Tudum. "The first priority is: Don't screw it up. And the second priority is to make Guinness even bigger."

© Ben Blackall/Netflix Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness

© Netflix James Norton stars as Sean Rafferty

In a brand new interview, Amber Guinness, a proud member of the Guinness dynasty, told HELLO! that she'd been looking forward to the show's debut, noting: "I think it will be fun".

"It was a cousin of mine's idea," she said in an exclusive chat. "Ivana Lowell, who's probably my second or third cousin; she's the granddaughter of Ernest Guinness, who was one of the three brothers [depicted in the drama]. I think it's a great thing that the family history is being portrayed by a family member, and it's such an interesting period that they're doing – the late 19th century was when the family were trying to move from brewers to more political ground. I think it'll be fun."

Will there be a second season?

Ahead of the show's release, HELLO! caught up with Stephen on the red carpet, where he revealed House of Guinness' renewal. Asked whether the cast and crew would be making a second season, the screenwriter replied, "We are", but refrained from divulging any details. Netflix has yet to confirm the news.