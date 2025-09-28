The Sound of Music child star reveals how life has never been the same 60 years later

The Sound of Music has remained one of the indelible musicals in the history of cinema, a groundbreaking box office success that is still one of the highest grossing films of all time adjusted for inflation. It also won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and made stars of its central cast, including Julie Andrews, the late Christopher Plummer, and its coterie of young actors, who played the seven von Trapp kids. And now, one of them, Nicholas Hammond, is sharing his own take on how his life changed after its release 60 years ago.
The actor, now 75, played the eldest of the two von Trapp boys, Friedrich, in the musical, and has continued his career on screen, including a memorable turn as Spider-Man in the 1970s TV series. "It was a joyous film to make," he recently told People. "I'm enormously proud of having a small part in it and being a part of something that's brought so much pleasure to so many, now billions of people over the years."
He did note, however, that the movie's instant success gave him a level of fame that proved overwhelming at times. "The fact that you go from just being a kid in the ninth grade at Williamsburg Junior High School in Arlington, Va., and by the time you come back from that, you are one of the seven most famous children in the world, that's a big thing to put on a 14-year-old."
While being a teenager itself came with its own challenges, overnight success proved to be a whole other beast, something he found solace in with his other six young co-stars "because we only had each other, really," adding: "It was only us seven [who] knew what that experience was like."
"Our own siblings and our parents kind of did, but didn't really. They didn't know what it was like to walk into the school cafeteria and suddenly 500 people just stop eating and turn and stare at you. And it's not what you want, but it happens," Nicholas continued, and speaking to the experience of young actors, he identified that his life after was a uniquely harmonious one.
"I know there are stories of child actors who have had really unfortunate times, and I feel for that, and I can see how it can happen," the Spider-Man star shared. "I just feel so blessed that I had a series of good, positive experiences working with people whom I admired and who treated me respectfully. And so to me, it was just the greatest job in the world."
Here's how the other child stars have fared in the 60 years since…