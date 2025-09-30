Downton Abbey and Happy Valley stars join 'excellent' crime drama from Death in Paradise boss

A first look at the upcoming third season of The Marlow Murder Club has been unveiled, with a host of exciting new guest stars joining the crime drama. The series, which comes from Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood, is set in the idyllic town of Marlow and stars Samantha Bond, Cara Horgan and Jo Martin as the crime-solving trio, Judith, Becks and Suzie, who investigate a string of puzzling murder mysteries. Filming has wrapped on the third series, which features three gripping new murder mysteries told across six episodes.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen is looking forward to the new season. She said: "With an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Marlow Murder Club is one of the cosiest crime shows out there right now. Not only is the stellar cast joined by a host of new guest stars, including Harry Enfield, Nigel Harman and Peter Davison, but season three promises another set of 'high-profile murders' to be solved." Keep reading to find out all we know about season three, including which stars have joined the guest cast.

© UKTV/Dan Fearon An impressive list of guest stars has joined the guest cast Who has joined the cast of season 3? An impressive list of guest stars has joined the cast of the drama, which has been hailed as "excellent" by viewers. Nigel Harman (Eastenders, Downton Abbey) takes on the role of Marcus, alongside Peter Davison (The Gold, Gentleman Jack) as Geoffrey, Jacqueline Boatswain (After the Flood, Carnival Row) as Debbie, Sarah Alexander (Art Detectives, Jonathan Creek) as Sophia, Tony Gardner (The Larkins, Last Tango in Halifax) as Terrence and Jason Merrells (Waterloo Road, Happy Valley) as Paul. Meanwhile, comedy legend Harry Enfield plays Hector, while Cherie Lunghi (Strike, Secret Diary of a Call Girl), Adrian Lukis (SAS Rogue Heroes, Joy) and Alastair Mackenzie (Andor, The Crown) take on the roles of Marian, Matthew and Ferdy.

WATCH: The trailer for The Marlow Murder Club season 2

© UKTV/Robbie Gray Samantha Bond stars as retired archaeologist Judith Potts Returning cast members Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey, Home Fires) reprises her starring role of Judith Potts, alongside Jo Martin (Back to Life) as Suzie Harris, Cara Horgan (The Sandman) as Becks Starling and Natalie Dew (The Capture) as DI Tanika Malik. Also reprising their roles in the new season are series two guest star Hugh Quarshie as Professor Darius Gifford, alongside Tanika Malik's police team, Phill Langhorne (DC Brendan Perry), Holli Dempsey (DC Alice Hackett) and Tijan Sarr (DC Jason Kennedy).

© UKTV/Robbie Gray Nigel Harman takes on the role of Marcus What happens in season 3? Season three finds retired archaeologist Judith Potts, dog walker Suzie Harris, and vicar's wife Becks Starling now an established part of newly promoted DI Tanika Malik's crime-solving gang, where they're bringing their unconventional methods to a string of high-profile murders. The synopsis continues: "From the sudden death of the town’s beloved mayor - the nicest man in Marlow - to a celebrity chef found dead at the launch of his cookbook with half the town in attendance, the team will be working under the watchful eye of the Marlow community. They'll also be called to action at a university reunion in an eerie manor house, where, in a surprising twist, Becks finds herself amongst the suspects. Could this case threaten our amateur sleuths’ roles as civilian advisors?"