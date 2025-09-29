Louise Partridge's private life away from House of Guinness – including megastar girlfriend

Louis grew up in southwest London

London boy Louis was born in Wandsworth in 2003 to parents James and Liz Partridge, and is the middle child of siblings Issie and Millie. Louis studied at the all-boys private school, Dulwich Preparatory, which is also where actors Hugh Bonneville and Chiwetel Ejiofor went.

He then attended Alleyn’s School, where he completed his A-Levels in English, Film Studies and French. As well as acting, Louis played rugby at Battersea Ironsides Sports Club.