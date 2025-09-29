Louise Partridge's private life away from House of Guinness – including megastar girlfriend

Netflix's hit TV show House of Guinness is the talk of the town this week, as the historical drama shot to number one in the charts following its release on 25 September. One of the stars of the show is Louis Partridge, who plays Edward Guinness – the sensible, business-minded third son of Benjamin Guinness. Over the course of the eight-part series, viewers follow Edward and his siblings, Arthur, Anne and Ben, as they navigate their father's death and the meteoric rise of the Guinness brewery in 19th-century Dublin and New York. But while the show reveals plenty about Edward's life, what about the actor behind the character? Read on to learn more about Louis, from his early career to his relationship with pop icon Olivia Rodrigo.
Louis grew up in southwest London
Louis' early life
London boy Louis was born in Wandsworth in 2003 to parents James and Liz Partridge, and is the middle child of siblings Issie and Millie. Louis studied at the all-boys private school, Dulwich Preparatory, which is also where actors Hugh Bonneville and Chiwetel Ejiofor went.
He then attended Alleyn’s School, where he completed his A-Levels in English, Film Studies and French. As well as acting, Louis played rugby at Battersea Ironsides Sports Club.
Louis starred opposite Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes
Louis' TV, film and stage credits
Louis made his acting debut around the age of ten in a short film called Beneath Water. He also appeared as a theatre extra in Emil and the Detectives at the National Theatre – a performance attended by the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh in 2013.
He went on to appear in Pan, Second Skin and Amazon Adventure, before catching more attention in popular projects like Paddington 2 and Medici.
Louis stars alongside Fionn O'Shea in House of Guinness
His breakout role came in 2020, when he starred opposite Millie Bobby Brown in the Sherlock spin-off Enola Holmes. Since then, Louis has played an impressive list of characters, starring in Argylle, Disclaimer and, of course, House of Guinness.
The 22-year-old is also set to appear in the upcoming comedy drama Jay Kelly, starring opposite George Clooney, Laura Dern and Adam Sandler.
You may also like
Louis is starring in the upcoming drama Jay Kelly
Louis' life off-screen
As an up-and-coming actor dating one of the most famous faces in music, Louis has admitted he still finds it hard to consider himself a celebrity. Despite the attention, he still enjoys the small joys of life, like playing frisbee and walking around Battersea Park, near where he still lives with his family.
"I've pretty much lived in the same postcode all my life, and I love it," he said in an interview with GQ, before adding: "I guess living at home kind of helps: I’m hardly living the high life. You can sort of entertain it for a little bit, but I think it’s important to drop it as soon as possible."
Louis and Olivia attended the Grammy's together
Louis' romance with Olivia Rodrigo
As well as being recognised for his burgeoning acting career, Louis is also dating pop singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo.
The pair reportedly met in London in 2023, and while they kept their relationship on the down-low at the beginning, they made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in August 2024.
The pair attended Wimbledon this summer
Despite being one of the most famous young couples in popular culture right now, Louis likes to keep the details of his romance private.
"Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye," he told British Vogue last year. "There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head."
Speaking to Variety earlier in the month about their relationship, Louis said: "I'm very happy, and I think she is too, so all is good in our world."
House of Guinness is available to watch on Netflix.
Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases