5 gripping Toni Collette drama series that you need to binge-watch

Toni Collette is back on our TV screens in Netflix's latest gripping thriller, Wayward, set in the picture-perfect town of Tall Pines, where sinister secrets lurk behind every closed door. The 52-year-old Oscar nominee boasts a wide array of acclaimed roles across a variety of genres and never fails to deliver a compelling performance. If you've already binge-watched all of Wayward and can't get enough of Toni, here are five must-watch drama series you should check out.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the actress: "Toni Collette is without a doubt one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. From her Oscar-nominated performance in The Sixth Sense to embodying Kathleen Peterson in The Staircase, and most recently portraying the chilling Evelyn in Netflix’s Wayward, Toni has repeatedly proven she’s a safe pair of hands when it comes to showstopping TV."

© HBO The crime drama explores the life of Michael Peterson and the suspicious death of his wife The Staircase This eight-part biographical crime drama boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 92 per cent – and it's not hard to see why. The series, which also stars the likes of Colin Firth, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sophie Turner, is based on a true story, exploring the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson. Toni stars as Kathleen while Colin plays Michael. Watch on Sky and NOW TV.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Toni plays Laura in Pieces of Her Pieces of Her This twist-filled thriller is an adaptation of author Karin Slaughter's 2018 bestseller about a young woman who uncovers her mother's dark past. It follows Andy (Bella Heathcote), who returns to her sleepy small town to look after her mother, Laura (Toni Collette), as she undergoes chemotherapy and then goes into remission. The synopsis continues: "But she's faced with the threat of a lifetime when a casual mother-daughter mall outing turns deadly: an active shooter aims his gun at Andy, and in response, Laura expertly tackles, disarms and kills him without hesitation or remorse. Footage of the attack goes viral, and Andy is forced to confront a terrifying, confounding chain of events that seems to prove her sweet, peaceful mother has a less-than-sweet, less-than-peaceful past." Watch on Netflix.

© Beth Dubber/Netflix The series is based on a true story Unbelievable This utterly binge-worthy show tells the harrowing true story of an 18-year-old Washington state woman who is accused of lying about being sexually assaulted by an intruder at her home. Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away, detectives Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvall (played by Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) meet while investigating an eerily similar pair of intruder rapes and partner up to catch a potential serial rapist, according to the synopsis. The series is inspired by The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning article, 'An Unbelievable Story of Rape,' and is billed as a story of "unspeakable trauma, unwavering tenacity, and astounding resilience". Kaitlyn Dever also stars. Watch on Netflix.

© Katie Yu/Prime Video The show is based on Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel The Power Calling all sci-fi fans! This nine-part Prime Video show is based on Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel of the same name and follows a group of teenage girls and young women who start developing the power to create electricity and electrocute people at will. Toni stars as Margot, the mayor of Seattle, who must grapple with both her political career and family life when her daughter Jos develops her power. Watch on Prime Video.