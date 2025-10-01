WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne's private romantic act to Sharon revealed in new BBC documentary

BBC's Ozzy Osbourne documentary, Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, reveals the late rocker's softer side with his wife of 43 years, Sharon Osbourne. Coming to iPlayer and BBC One after originally being pulled from the air just hours before it was due to debut, viewers will see Ozzy Osbourne in his final years. "He is very romantic, he still leaves me little notes, I'll open a drawer and there'll be a little note from him," Sharon can be heard saying in the trailer as the camera pans across framed handwritten notes from the Black Sabbath singer.

Sharon and Ozzy's children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, also appear in the trailer as they talk about their father's career and health. His eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, doesn't appear in the sneak peek, however. In the lead-up to the Black Sabbath singer's death, he and his family were being filmed by cameras for an intimate BBC series, which had started production three years ago.

According to the BBC, the documentary is set to provide "unique and intimate access" to the whole Osbourne family, including Ozzy, wife Sharon, son Jack and daughter Kelly. It was originally announced as a series that would have been titled Home to Roost in 2022, but the project reportedly had to evolve as Ozzy's health continued to deteriorate.

The trailer, which was released on 30 September, comes just weeks after the documentary was pulled from their schedule just hours before it was due to air. At the time, the BBC confirmed to HELLO! that the documentary would not be airing but did not disclose why.

The sudden cancellation was at the request of Ozzy's family. In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new TX (transmission) date will be confirmed shortly."

© BBC Ozzy's sweet handwritten notes to Sharon can be seen in the trailer for the upcoming BBC documentary

However, now just weeks later, the documentary is set to air with a minute title change. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will air on Thursday 2 October at 9pm on BBC One. "A tribute to love, legacy, and family, this intimate film follows the lives of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne as they plan their dream of moving back to the UK," a synopsis of the film reads.

Another Ozzy documentary is set to drop on Paramount+. Ozzy: No Escape From Now is set to drop on the streaming giant on 7 October and follows the singer's final few years before his passing on 22 July. Featuring his three children, Aimee, Jack, Kelly and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, the documentary sees Ozzy prepare for his farewell show at Villa Park on 5 July.

© FilmMagic The final years of the Black Sabbath singer's life have been immortalised in two separate documentaries

In the trailer, Ozzy says to the camera: "If my life's coming to an end, I really can't complain, I had a great life." It also touches on the singer's health struggles, including his Parkinson's and his broken neck, which caused mobility issues. "I'm not good at being sick," Ozzy jokes in the clip.

Ozzy's passing

Ozzy died at 76 on July 22 following complications from Parkinson's Disease and other health issues. His passing came just weeks after the legendary singer performed his last-ever show at Birmingham's Villa Park in his hometown. The singer was farewelled by a cortege through his hometown of Birmingham, which saw thousands of fans line the street to pay their respects to the late Black Sabbath frontman.