Showtime cancels beloved drama after 8 seasons as show creator bids emotional farewell

After eight seasons, The Chi will come to an end on Showtime. A coming-of-age story about a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become "linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption," the series was created by Lena Waithe, and the actress and producer has now revealed that "after much reflection," the showrunners decided to end the series.

"When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show — it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity," Lena said to fans in a statement. "It was about showing the soul of the South Side — the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family."

"After much reflection, we have made the decision to end The Chi with season 8. I know, for the sake of our story and our characters, it’s the right thing. I am committed to delivering a final season that our Chi Family deserves, " she revealed. "It’s been the honor of my life to build a platform for artists to shine — not just in front of the camera, but behind the scenes as well."

Season eight will premiere in 2026; the final episodes will go into production in early 2026. The first season of The Chi followed Emmett, Brandon, Ronnie, and Kevin whose lives are changed in unexpected ways when a fateful turn of events sends shockwaves through their South Side community. The South Side has a reputation for being dangerous and the home to various gangs, and the series delved into the day-to-day lives of the teenagers and their families who call it home.

Trailer for The Chi season 7

Lena went on to acknowledge that "to helm the longest-running Black drama on television is a huge honor and it’s something I don’t take lightly". She concluded: "I'm deeply grateful to every single person who helped build this world — our writers, actors, and crew who give so much of themselves to make this show what it is. As for what the future holds, I still plan on telling stories, continuing to build community, and making space for us all to be seen."

© Showtime The Chi will end after season eight in 2026

Lena is an actor, producer, and writer, who won an Emmy for her work on Master of None. Her work has long focused on telling authentic stories of marginalized and LGBTQIA+ people of color. She is in a long-term relationship with Cynthia Erivo.

Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker and Luke James make up the ensemble cast of The Chi. In season seven, fan favorite Jada (played by Yolonda Ross) was killed off, a decision that Yolanda admitted "sucked".

© Showtime The Chi is now one of the longest-running shows on Showtime

"I mean, it was weird. It’s kind of a mixed bag of things. It’s like, first off, why didn’t I know earlier? But then also, oh wow, now I can do other things," she told TVLine.

The season eight renewal made The Chi one of Showtime's longest-running shows; Dexter, Homeland, and Weeds all also ran eight seasons. Shameless ran for 11 seasons and ended in 2021.