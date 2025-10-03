'Drama-fuelled' 6-part drama based on acclaimed novel looks like a must-watch

The first trailer for Sky's upcoming drama, The Death of Bunny Munro, has finally been unveiled – and it looks like a must-watch. The "drama-fuelled" series, which comes to Sky Atlantic and NOW on 20 November, stars Matt Smith in the titular role as a sex addict, door-to-door beauty product salesman and self-professed lothario, Bunny Munro, who finds himself "saddled with a young son and only a loose concept of parenting" following his wife Libby's suicide. The six-part drama, based on Nick Cave's sophomore novel, follows the pair as they embark on an "epic and increasingly out-of-control road trip across Southern England".

© Parisa Taghizadeh Matt Smith stars in the Sky Original series The Death of Bunny Munro

The Death of Bunny Munro is definitely going on my watchlist. Not only is the plot immediately intriguing and sets up what promises to be a moving portrait of the relationship between a father and son, but I'm looking forward to seeing the brilliant Matt Smith's portrayal of the morally corrupt Bunny Munro.

The synopsis continues: "As Bunny bounces from one sales pitch to the next, trying to seduce any woman he meets, Bunny Junior kills time talking to the ghost of his mother and distracting himself from the dawning realisation that his dad isn't just fallible, he's a [expletive] mess. As he starts to unravel, Bunny realises he must do something to rescue his son from his own outdated notions of what it is to be a man."

Also starring in the series are Rafael Mathé as Bunny Junior, Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters) as Libby, Johann Myers (Somewhere Boy) as Poodle, Robert Glenister (Sherwood) as Geoffrey, Alice Feetham (Boiling Point) as Yvonne, David Threlfall (Shameless) as Bunny Snr, Lindsay Duncan (The Morning Show) as Doris Pennington and Elizabeth Berrington (Last Night in Soho) as Charlotte Parnovar.