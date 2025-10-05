Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All the surprise guests on the SNL 51 premiere with Bad Bunny — and who you might've missed
Subscribe
All the surprise guests on the SNL 51 premiere with Bad Bunny — and who you might've missed

All the surprise guests on the SNL 51 premiere with Bad Bunny — and who you might've missed

Bad Bunny hosted the season premiere, even poking fun at right-wing reactions to his Super Bowl halftime announcement, with Doja Cat as the musical guest

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1885 -- Pictured: Host Bad Bunny during the Monologue on Saturday, October 4, 2025© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Bad Bunny kicked off Saturday Night Live in style on October 4 as the guest for the season 51 premiere, its first outing after a milestone 50th season, which capped off with a viral anniversary special looking back on the show's many decades on air. The Puerto Rican superstar earned plaudits for his comedic timing and general stage presence, even throwing in a bit of Spanish while poking fun at right-wing reactions to his announcement as the Super Bowl halftime show headliner in his opening monologue.

The rapper wasn't the only musical talent on the show, though, as Doja Cat stopped by as the premiere's musical guest. She debuted two songs off her newly released album Vie, second single "Gorgeous" and album cut "Aaah Men!" Her 80s style performance served as the lead-up to the Tour Ma Vie World Tour, her third concert tour in support of the album, which kicks off on November 18.

However, Bad Bunny and Doja Cat weren't the only A-list guests who stopped by at SNL studios (aka Studio 8H), though, as they were joined by several other celebrities making surprise appearances throughout the show. From opening monologue gags to unexpected sketch cameos, here are all of the surprise guests from the SNL 51 premiere…

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1885 -- Pictured: (l-r) Special guest Jon Hamm and host Bad Bunny during the Monologue on Saturday, October 4, 2025© Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm poked fun at a viral clip of him at a Bad Bunny concert earlier this year by crashing the rapper's opening monologue, with the "Dakiti" hitmaker saying: "Some celebrities came to my show. Few of them were on drugs. And I don't want to say who, but this was Jon Hamm," before the camera cut to Jon in the crowd, wearing the same outfit from the show and even mimicking his moves.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1885 -- Pictured: (standing l-r) Bowen Yang, Rei Ami, Ejae, Audrey Nuna; (seated l-r) Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, host Bad Bunny, and Mikey Day during the "K-Pop Demon Hunters" sketch on Saturday, October 4, 2025© Getty Images

Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami

In a KPop Demon Hunters sketch, Bad Bunny appears as a fan trying to convince his friends that the Netflix phenomenon isn't just for children. And to prove his point, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami walk out onto the soundstage and break out into a rendition of the chart-topping "Golden," their first ever live performance of the hit.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1885 -- Pictured: (l-r) Marcello HernÃ¡ndez, host Bad Bunny, special guest Benicio del Toro, and Kenan Thompson during the "Inventing Spanish" sketch on Saturday, October 4, 2025© Getty Images

Benicio del Toro

One of the sketches revolved around the invention of the Spanish language in medieval times, eventually crashed by Benicio del Toro (currently in theaters co-starring in One Battle After Another), who suggested the word "siesta," the use of formal vs informal, and stretching out the letter "R" like "errrrrray!"

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1885 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chloe Fineman, special guest Jon Hamm, and Andrew Dismukes during the "El Chavo Del Ocho" sketch on Saturday, October 4, 2025© Getty Images

Jon Hamm (again)

The opening monologue wasn't the only moment for Jon in the premiere, as he once again appeared in the El Chavo del Ocho sketch in almost unrecognizable form, parodying the Mexican sitcom of the same name, playing a man barging into a room with a bouquet who plants a kiss on Chloe Fineman, only to be interrupted by Bad Bunny in between them.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1864 -- Pictured: Musical guest Sabrina Carpenter during the "Scooby Doo" sketch on Saturday, May 18, 2024© Getty Images

The next SNL 51 guests

As for the rest of the season, SNL returns next Saturday as usual, on October 11, with former cast member Amy Poehler returning as host and viral sensation Role Model as the guest. Then, on October 18, Sabrina Carpenter pulls double duty as the host and musical guest.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More