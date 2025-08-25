The Thursday Murder Club's Celia Imrie oozes quiet luxury in her royal-fave co-ord - and is proof you can wear a waistcoat in your 70s

Celia Imrie is serving seriously stylish looks as she promotes the new Netflix movie, The Thursday Murder Club, in which she stars with Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley. Celia's stunning outfits are a reminder that no matter your age, you can tap into every single trend there is going, and one of the standout looks for me is her effortlessly elegant waistcoat co-ord. The British actress put a fresh spin on a trend that I thought had been reinvented as many times as it possibly could.

The Calendar Girls actress wore a pinstripe waistcoat and matching trousers, and to me, Celia's premiere look has made me think that this is one trend I need to revisit.

AT A GLANCE Celia Imrie, 73, wore a polished, elegant co-ord while promoting new Netflix movie, The Thursday Murder Club.

Celia's tailored two-piece is from celeb and royal favourite brand, ME+EM

The actress' look is a fresh take on the co-ord trend, too.

In a series of social media snaps from her makeup artist, Mira Parmer, Celia, 73, skipped the floral dresses and gowns and opted for an on-trend look, a polished pinstripe waistcoat and matching trousers. And here's the kicker. She made the look so wearable, it's proof of the versatility of a waistcoat.

© Instagram / MiraMakeup Celia's quiet luxury look while promoting The Thursday Murder Club

Here's where Celia's stylist, Arabella Boyce, got clever. She layered the ME+EM Tailored Waistcoat (shop it here if you're in the US) over a simple, sheer long sleeved blouse. It's such a simple styling trick that takes a sleeveless waistcoat to new, polished heights.

It's ideal if you're not a fan of showing your arms, as the sheer material of the blouse keeps the look light and seasonal, while giving you the modesty you might crave. It can be replicated with any sleeveless waistcoat, be it a denim version or knitted.

Celia cemented her uber polished look with the coordinating ME+EM Multi Stripe Wide Leg Trouser, with well-placed pleats for a flattering drape. She added an unexpected pair of white sneakers to finish the look, a cool addition to her tailored, elegant ensemble.

British brand ME+EM is not only a favourite among celebrities, including Emma Willis and Katie Holmes, but a label the royals turn to time and again. Their fanbase boasts Princess Kate, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Edinburgh, with modern royals choosing to wear the brand on repeat.

© Giles Keyte/Netflix Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley , Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren in The Thursday Murder Club

How to recreate Celia Imrie's polished look

"Now the epitome of quiet luxury, it's a piece every woman wants in her wardrobe," remarks HELLO's Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor, Hollie Brotherton on the lure of the waistcoat. "Paired with wide-leg trousers or sleek midi skirts (it's not just a trouser suit thing), they create effortless ensembles that give the illusion you just threw something on while actually looking very chic."

If you want to follow Celia's lead and try a waistcoat, firstly, choose which style is for you. I love her tailored version, as it can easily be worn with denim, skirts and smart trousers. Next, think about the neckline. A v-neck is universally flattering, while a round neck can help to balance out broader shoulders or larger hips, as it draws the eye upwards.

© Instagram / miramakeup Celia's chic in a pinstripe waistcoat and matching trousers

Invest in a simple, sheer v-neck blouse to act as your layering staple. This doesn't need to be an expensive purchase, but it will be a staple you'll rely on; look for a classic shirt type, with a simple collar, long sleeves and fuss-free - save frills, pussybow necklines or peter pan collars for an alternative look.

GET THE LOOK: Next Sheer Blouse © Next £30 at Next

Celia's waistcoat and wide-leg trousers are easy to emulate on a budget. Head to Hobbs for a linen version, easy to layer over a blouse with the added benefit of breathable fabric. There's matching trousers too, in a wide leg fit.

Karen Millen run a similar suit, in a linen and viscose blend, on sale for £85 for the waistcoat and £54 for the trousers.

Alternatively, swap the matching trousers for a pair of wide leg jeans. A dark, indigo wash or mid blue wash will look stunning paired with a pinstripe waistcoat, and makes the look more casual than with matching trousers. You could also wear a wide leg black trouser, if an all-white outfit isn't for you.