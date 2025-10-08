ABC's Janai Norman leaves GMA hosts in disbelief with bold on-air move — watch

What was meant to be a serious segment about a terrifying ordeal with an elephant, took a turn on Tuesday's GMA, when Janai Norman did something totally unexpected. The ABC host was on the morning show talking about the frightening moment captured on camera when an elephant charged tourists to protect its calves.

After footage was shown and the people on the canoe safari were interviewed saying they thought they were going to die, the cameras panned to the group in the Good Morning America studios.

© Getty Images Janai sparked a reaction from her GMA co-hosts

Janai explained to Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts how dangerous mother elephants can be. But what happened next, left the co-hosts rather stunned. Janai's bold change of topic, which can be seen in the video above, left Robin admitting: "I can't believe you just did that."

Watch the terrifying elephant moment below.