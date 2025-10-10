The 12 longest-running soap stars in TV history

Soap opera stars are in a league of their own when it comes to tenure. While most TV roles come and go, actors on America's beloved soaps often dedicate decades – sometimes their entire careers – to a single character, becoming cultural fixtures across generations of viewers.

From the star who graced the hallowed halls of General Hospital for half a century, to the “Queen of Soaps” who was snubbed for a Daytime Emmy 19 times, here are some of the longest-running actors in daytime TV history, and whether they’re still appearing on screens.

© CBS via Getty Images,WireImage Both times Helen's character was written out, fans protested Helen Wagner – As the World Turns When As the World Turns (1956–2010) first aired, Helen Wagner was there from the opening “Good morning, dear” as matriarch figure Nancy Hughes – and remained in the role until her death in May 2010. Her last appearance was in April of that year, just months before the show signed off its final episode in September. With 54 years in the same role, she previously earned a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous portrayal of a single character on U.S. television. Despite her character twice being written out of the soap, she returned after the show’s legions of fans protested – a scene featuring Nancy discussing Thanksgiving plans was also famously interrupted by the breaking news of President Kennedy’s assassination in 1963. Through thick and thin – and the show’s eventual cancellation – Helen was the founding fixture of the popular soap.



© CBS via Getty Images,WireImage Don had a sweet and meaningful final line Don Hastings – As the World Turns Although he wasn’t the first actor to play Bob Hughes – in fact, he was the fourth – Don Hastings stepped in as the beloved doctor in As the World Turns (1956–2010) in October 1960, and remained there until the series finale in September 2010. During his half a century in the fictional town of Oakdale, Illinois, he remained a steady presence through generations (and generations) of heartbreak and scandals. In a poetic bookend to the series, Don mirrored his on-screen mother Helen Wagner’s iconic first line from the premiere, delivering the last-ever episode's final line of dialogue: “Good night”.



© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Fans panicked after rumours of Suzanne's retirement Suzanne Rogers – Days of Our Lives Another long-running soap set in Illinois, Days of Our Lives (1965–) first welcomed Suzanne Rogers as Maggie Horton Kiriakis in August of 1973 – and she’s still in the picture today. Despite rumours of her retirement in 2025, which were quickly cleared up by the showrunners, Suzanne has remained with the show through no shortage of dramatics twists – from “deaths” to surprise resurrections. Her real-life battle with the neuromuscular disease, Myasthenia Gravis, was also intertwined in her character’s storyline. With over 52 years and counting on the show, there’s surely another exciting plot twist in the works for this iconic character.



© NBCUniversal via Getty Images,NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Susan was married in real life to her on-screen partner Susan Seaforth Hayes – Days of Our Lives Susan Seaforth Hayes joined Days of Our Lives (1965–2022, 2022–) three years after its inception, appearing as the core character of Julie Olson Williams after the role was recast. The actress has remained a lynchpin of Salem’s tapestry ever since, and although her co-star Suzanne Rogers has appeared in more episodes, Susan is the only member of the show to have appeared in all seven decades, marking around 57 years attached to the show. Adorably, her on-screen romance with actor Bill Hayes, who played Doug, blossomed into real-life love – the pair were married from 1974 until Bill’s death in 2024, which was written into the show. Fans were left outraged when the poignant storyline was snubbed at the Daytime Emmys, but there’s always next year, as Julie remains a staple character on the show.



© CBS via Getty Images,Corbis via Getty Images The soap legend is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Melody Thomas Scott – The Young and the Restless Through her 45 years and counting on The Young and the Restless (1973–), Melody Thomas Scott’s character Nikki Newman has seen it all – from amnesia and kidnapping plotlines to her infamous rivalry with Sharon Collins. Melody first arrived in Genoa City in 1979, and became particularly famous for her tumultuous romance with Victor Newman, which has seen the couple divorce and remarry several times. The star told the TODAY show her experience being part of the long-running soap is “almost otherworldly”, adding, “So many of us have been [on this show] for decades, and I think that’s such a wonderful thing for storytelling”. The TV legend is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year, which will hopefully result in a sweet reunion of past and present co-stars.



© CBS via Getty Images Originally a short-term role, Eric has been with the show for 45 years Eric Braeden – The Young and the Restless Speaking of Victor Newman, Melody Scott Thomas’s on-screen lover, played by Eric Braeden, is another The Young and the Restless (1973–) veteran who’s had an impressive run on the show. Originally envisioned as a short-term role in the 1980 season, his presence in Genoa City was one that fans loved, and he’s been on the show ever since. During his tenure, Victor has had twelve – yes, twelve – divorces, a heated rivalry with Jack Abbott, and endless boardroom battles. Despite the odd issue with some of his plotlines – he previously called a controversial storyline involving his character’s ex-wife Sharon “one of the dumbest decisions ever” – Eric’s legacy on the show has earned him countless Daytime Emmy nominations and endless fan devotion.



© CBS via Getty Images,Getty Images Kelly celebrated the show's recent anniversary, saying "Here's to many more years of B&B magic!" Katherine Kelly Lang – The Bold and the Beautiful Katherine Kelly Lang has been appearing as leading lady Brooke Logan since The Bold and the Beautiful (1987–) first aired. Initially introduced as a sweet, working-class chemistry student, Brooke evolved into a central figure of the show, known for her bold business pursuits and messy romantic relationships. From her iconic love triangle with Ridge and Taylor, to upwards of fifteen marriages, Brooke’s emotional rollercoaster is a fixture of the iconic soap. The star recently celebrated the show’s 38-year anniversary on her social media, while also assuaging fans’ fears that she was leaving – “Here’s to many more years of B&B magic!” she wrote. “And of course…more romance, drama, and surprises.”



© CBS via Getty Images John and Katherine are the only two original cast members still appearing on the show John McCook – The Bold and the Beautiful John McCook first graced screens as the ever-dignified Eric Forrester since The Bold and the Beautiful's very first episode (1987–), and has continuously played the patriarch and fashion house founder since that day. John’s character has weathered family feuds and surprise children, all while designing couture and keeping the Forrester name intact (mostly). While his and Katherine’s characters are no longer in a relationship, the actors share a special bond, being the only two original cast members still appearing on the show. Following four nominations throughout the years, the actor finally received recognition for his role with a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in 2022, a win that fans celebrated as much for the man as for the character.

© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images,Getty Images Susan received a four-minute standing ovation when she won her Daytime Emmy in 1999 Susan Lucci – All My Children Susan Lucci practically is daytime television. She stepped into the role of Erica Kane when All My Children (1970–2011) first premiered and remained in the powerhouse character’s shoes until the show's finale, marking an incredible 41-year continuous streak in the role. Equal parts glamorous and scandalous, Susan’s portrayal earned her a reputation as the “Queen of Soaps”, and the star is particularly famous for her 19-time Daytime Emmy nomination streak. She finally earned her long-awaited award in 1999, receiving a four-minute standing ovation and going onstage with no speech prepared (as she’d given up hope). Even years after All My Children signed off, her character remains one of the most recognisable in soap opera history.



© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Erika holds the record for the most Daytime Emmys in the Outstanding Lead Actress category Erika Slezak – One Life to Live Taking over the role of Victoria “Viki” Lord in 1971, Erika Slezak became synonymous with the iconic One Life to Live (1968–2012, 2013–2013) character, bringing no shortage of memorable storylines to the suburbs of Pennsylvania. Viki went through a lot – from Dissociative Identity Disorder to murder attempts – and it was Erika’s performance which helped ground her storylines and keep fans watching. The star went on to win a staggering six Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress, the most in that category’s history. Following the show’s cancellation in 2012, and over 40 years on the show for Erika, she returned for the brief 2013 online reboot, giving longtime watchers one last glimpse of Llanview’s enduring heroine.



© Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images,ABC via Getty Images Leslie left an indelible mark on the popular medical soap Leslie Charleson – General Hospital Leslie Charleson had been a pillar of General Hospital (1963–) for nearly five decades, playing the formidable Dr. Monica Quartermaine. After taking over the role in 1977, she quickly became a central figure in Port Charles, navigating the hospital’s explosive drama and intrigue for an impressive 48 years. Leslie was previously the longest-tenured cast member in the show’s history until she passed away in January 2025, passing the flame to castmates Genie Francis and actor Kin Shriner. The show’s 62-year anniversary episode in 2025 featured the creation of the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center, a tribute penned before Leslie’s passing, but one that is equally bittersweet now. “She was a real pillar of the show,” reflected Genie. “I’m glad they did this in her honour”.

