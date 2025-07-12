Days of Our Lives icon, 81, looks incredible as she makes rare public outing

Days Of Our Lives fans will know Suzanne Rogers for her Farrah Fawcett-inspired hair as Maggie Horton, but the iconic soap actress rocked a more demure look on Friday July 11.

Two days after she celebrated her 81st birthday, Suzanne was pictured with longtime friend Richard Bloore, the costume designer for the Peacock show, as they left a BBQ restaurant in Los Angeles. Suzanne looked super glamorous for the lunch date wearing a dark chocolate brown boatneck top with wide floral-printed pants and a mocha-colored cardigan.

She paired her look with an oversized cream-colored quilted bag and ombre sunglasses.

But as shown in pictures shared by DailyMail.com, her iconic blown-out hair was instead in loose waves around her face.

© Getty Images Suzanne Rogers attends the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards in 2024

The 81-year-old actress has been on the soap since 1973, and is the longest-serving actress currently active on any American soap opera.

In 1979 she won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama series, and on her birthday on July 9 2025 the network posted a celebratory message for the actress.

"Happy Birthday to the iconic Suzanne Rogers! We’re so lucky to have you as part of the #Days family. Send her your love below!" read the post, and her co-stars were quick to comment.

"MY FAV LADY!!!! How is it possible she doesn’t look a day over 45?!" commented Ashley Puzemis, and Stacy Haiduk added: "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman! Love you!"

Suzanne left the series in 1984 for a year after she was diagnosed with the rare muscle disorder myasthenia gravis, a "chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease that causes fluctuating weakness in voluntary muscles".

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Suzanne as Maggie Simmons in the first episode of Days of our Lives

It can impact muscles involved in eye movement, facial expressions, chewing, talking, swallowing, breathing, and moving arms and legs; Suzanne was particularly impacted with her ability to speak and swallow.

Her face was left swollen due to medication, and she also battled hair loss, and as things got worse she made the decision to exit the soap.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Michael Leon as Pete Jannings, Lisa Trusel as Melissa Anderson, Suzanne Rogers as Maggie Horton, John Clarke as Mickey Horton in a still from Days of our Lives in 1985

In 1985 she returned to the show and Suzanne's character Maggie was diagnosed with the same condition, a creative decision Suzanne had pushed for so she could raise awareness.

"I said, 'I'm only going to do this storyline if it has a positive ending that I get through this, that I prove that I'm out of this, that I've beaten this, that it's in remission. I know there's no cure but it's in remission'," she told Brain and Life in 2022.

"And so… that was my main goal, to make sure that nobody got me to a point where I got so upset that this would trigger [me] out of remission. So it was hard. It wasn't easy because I didn't have a lot of energy, but higher power helped."

© WireImage Suzanne is the longest-running soap actor in American TV history

In 2003, Maggie was killed off in a whodunnit? murder storyline involving a serial killer, although Suzanne continued to make appearances as Maggie's spirit.

A year later, however, amid falling ratings, the show bosses decided that all of the murder victims, including Maggie, would still be alive, and viewers saw them discovered on an island called Melaswen ("New Salem" spelled backwards).