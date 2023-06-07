Michael Strahan's GMA sub Rebecca Jarvis: all we know about the very famous anchor

The ABC News correspondent has a lot more under her belt than you'd think

Michael Strahan may not be around on the latest installment of Good Morning America, but he was replaced by a familiar face to many ABC News viewers.

Rebecca Jarvis, 41, a correspondent with the network since 2013, returned to the hosting panel alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday's morning news show.

While she may be a constant presence on ABC, specifically as Chief Business, Technology and Economics Correspondent, her career leading up to her position with the network itself is quite astounding.

She got an early start in the entrepreneurial and business field, being named one of Teen People's "20 Teens Who Will Change the World" at the age of 18.

In fact, at 15, she set up a non-profit children's charity which also involved former Vice President Al Gore and Secretary of State Colin Powell, which raised over $750,000.

© Getty Images Rebecca often subs on Good Morning America

However, Rebecca first achieved prominence when she made her television debut in 2005 as one of the contestants on season four of The Apprentice.

She caught the attention of viewers when she broke her ankle while in the midst of a task in just the season's second week, remaining on crutches for the rest of the show.

Rebecca made it all the way to the finale, however ended as the runner-up, becoming the last person to get "fired" by then host Donald Trump.

© Getty Images Rebecca was a runner-up on season four of The Apprentice

She quickly followed that up with her first foray into television journalism, joining CNBC in March 2006 as an associate business reporter.

She remained with the network till 2009, then moving to CBS in 2010, where she became the Business and Economics Correspondent and later the co-anchor of CBS This Morning Saturday.

Rebecca stayed with CBS for three years, leaving the network in March 2013 and moving on immediately with ABC News, having remained there since.

Rebecca joined ABC News in 2013

Alongside helming business and economics coverage, she is also the host, creator, and managing editor of the weekly news show Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis and also launched a podcast in 2017 with ABC News Radio called No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis.

She achieved major recognition once again when she became the host in 2019 of the ABC Radio and Nightline podcast "The Dropout," which chronicles the meteoric rise and dramatic fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

© Getty Images She also hosted the podcast The Dropout, which was made into an award-winning Hulu miniseries

The podcast was a hit and served as the foundation for the award-winning Hulu miniseries of the same name, led by Emmy-winner Amanda Seyfried, which Rebecca served as an executive producer for.

As business correspondent, apart from GMA, she also reports for Nightline, David Muir's ABC World News Tonight and 20/20, and This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

© Getty Images Since 2012, Rebecca has been married to investment banker Matthew Hanson

On the personal front, Rebecca has been married to investment banker Matthew Hanson since 2012, and the couple welcomed daughter Isabel Naomi, four, in 2019, with the family making New York City their home.

