Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland's relationship – from Pitch Perfect crush and wedding to divorce and cheating accusations

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland's contentious divorce has made headlines once again in the wake of the former's appearance on Call Her Daddy.

The Selling the OC star has been rocked with accusations of infidelity during their two year marriage, and their relationship has been thrust into the spotlight in the wake of their back and forth.

Here's a breakdown of their relationship, from how they first met to their wedding, divorce, and the involvement of Selling The OC…

© Getty Images Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow's relationship explored

They were each other's crushes before meeting on Instagram

In an interview with The Knot, Brittany, 38, and Tyler, 34, revealed that they first met on Instagram, with the latter adding that he had developed a crush on the actress when he first saw her in Pitch Perfect.

Calling her his "unattainable crush" he recalled: "As a man, I used to watch 'Pitch Perfect' with friends and, 'Brittany Snow… One day.' But never thinking it would ever happen."

Brittany nursed a silent crush of her own, having followed him on Instagram for a while. "And was like, 'That is the best looking man ever.' I always knew of him and was like, 'I'll never meet him.'"

© Getty Images The couple first met on Instagram after nursing crushes on each other for years

"My girlfriends and I had an inside joke where my one best friend referred to him as my 'dream boyfriend who lives in Orange County,' but I was never gonna meet him. And then one day I realized he was following me on Instagram. I got really excited."

He eventually slid into her DMs with what he described as a "dad joke" and she confessed that part of the reason she said yes was because of her infatuation "for years and years."

TRENDING: What happened to Christine Quinn? All about her husband Christian Dumontet and their domestic dispute

Things moved along pretty quickly

They began dating in 2018, with the Malibu-based real estate agent revealing to People that their first date involved tacos and margaritas.

© Getty Images Their relationship quickly progressed and they were engaged by February 2019, tying the knot in March 2020

"We got tacos after years of being infatuated with one another and forgot how to speak entirely," he remembered. Things progressed soon after, with Brittany admitting in a later interview that year that she was "in love" with Tyler.

LATEST: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding – 10 magical details and best photos

In February 2019, they announced their engagement, with the John Tucker Must Die star relaying to The Knot: "The proposal happened in our kitchen, which was the same place we had our first kiss. Tyler, then, had organized a secret engagement party at our favorite restaurant with all our closest friends and family waiting."

They tied the knot a year later – and even their dog was involved

© Getty Images They walked down the aisle in front of friends and family, and even had their dog involved as a flower girl

In March 2020, the couple got married in front of their friends and family near Los Angeles, their home base, and even had their dog Billie Jean walk down the aisle.

"Rather than a traditional flower girl we had Billie Jean walk down the aisle," they told The Knot. "She wore a flower collar that matched Brittany's bouquet." They even hosted a lavish reception that involved more "tacos and tequila," reflective of their first date.

The Selling the OC saga begins

Recommended video You may also like Netflix's Selling the OC – official trailer

Between late 2021-early 2022, Tyler filmed Selling the OC, which caused the first bit of friction in their relationship. As depicted in the show's first season, he was embroiled in several moments with some of his female co-stars.

The most notable was, during season one, when colleague Kayla Cardona tried kissing him at an afterparty, which he turned down. "She does cross a certain line, and out of respect for me, and then, out of the respect that I have for my wife and myself, it's just not something that I need to be around, and I'm just gonna separate myself from it," he told his coworkers off-screen.

MORE: Selling The OC viewers extremely divided as they make comparisons to Selling Sunset

While it sparked debate over the couple's marriage, he told Us Weekly after the show's premiere in August 2022 that Brittany was a fan. "She watched it. I mean, she thought – like everybody else did – it's entertaining. It's a lot, but it's good," he said.

© Getty Images Tyler first began appearing on the Netflix series "Selling the OC" in 2022

Tyler and Brittany announce their separation

In September 2022, a month after the show's premiere, Tyler and Brittany announced their separation on social media, writing: "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another," while asking for privacy and prioritizing their dog.

In January 2023, Brittany filed for divorce, which was finalized by July 2023, with their separation date listed as September 14, 2022, the day they announced their split.

New romance on Selling the OC?

Tyler returned for the second season of the Selling Sunset spin-off, sparking a bond with co-star Alex Hall, openly speaking with her about the dissolution of his marriage and going through a divorce.

MORE: Brad Pitt's star-studded love life uncovered: From Jennifer Aniston to Brangelina to Ines de Ramon

"The biggest loss that I felt in my divorce was the fact that I was starting over," he told Alex during the season finale when they were sitting in a hot tub together.

© Getty Images Tyler and co-star Alex Hall

They continually teased the prospect of feelings brewing between them, which came to a head with a cliffhanger when they shared a passionate kiss in the hot tub. Tyler announced soon after the second season aired in September 2023 that he would be leaving the Netflix series.

Brittany talks divorce and sparks cheating rumors

On her episode of Call Her Daddy, the actress spoke about seeing her ex on Selling the OC with the other women, who she stated she didn't actually know personally.

POPULAR: Conjoined twin Abby Hensel is married – see reality TV stars' wedding photos



She shared that "they" had occupied "a lot of energy and emotion and time and real estate" in her mind, and while she confirmed that she didn't regret their relationship or marriage, she did feel betrayed by Tyler.

"I was not aware of a lot of things, and I'll say that. So I will say what people think happened, happened," she added, and Tyler soon responded on his social media with a statement.

"Relationships are complex even without public attention and speculation," he wrote. "A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honor that."

© Instagram Tyler Stanaland's statement concerning infidelity rumors

"I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn't be further from the truth. I will be making no further comments on this matter."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.