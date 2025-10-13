Matthew Goode's 70s-set period drama with 57% Rotten Tomatoes score arrives to ITV

Hailed by critics as "consistently charming", Matthew Goode's smash hit mini-series The Offer is set to land on ITVX later this month. The show that follows the production of Francis Ford Coppola's award-winning, iconic film, The Godfather, will become available to binge on the streaming platform on 12 October. Starring the Dept. Q actor and Whiplash's Miles Teller, The Offer introduces viewers to the producers and the challenges they faced behind the scenes of the box office blockbuster that was originally released in the 70s.

What is The Offer about?

The plot of The Offer centres around a producer named Albert S. Ruddy and the endless challenges he tackles behind the scenes of the movie's production. Set in the early 70s, the series also sees Matthew take on the character of Robert Evans, who is the Head of Production at Paramount Studios during that era.

Elsewhere, A Complete Unknown's Dan Fogler acts as the director Francis Ford Coppola, while Grey's Anatomy's Justin Chambers plays the role of actor Marlon Brando. Juno Temple also features in the series as Albert's assistant Bettye McCartt. When speaking about taking part in the project and preparing for the role, Matthew told Deadline: "He's not a small character, this man. His voice terrified me."

Matthew Goode's 70s-set period drama arrives to ITV

He continued: "I got on the phone with director Dexter Fletcher and said, 'Thank you so much. It's great you've got the confidence in me, but I'm gonna have to work really hard on this. There's a lot of worm holes on YouTube that I found, some fabulous interviews that Bob gave in 1977. I would listen to them hundreds of times."

What do the critics say about The Offer?

Garnering a mixed bag of reviews, the series holds a 57% rating on film and television reviewing site Rotten Tomatoes and has received both good and bad praise from critics in the media. CNN said: "This 10-part look back at Hollywood in the swingin' '70s is mostly good fun, anchored by Matthew Goode's appropriately scenery-devouring turn as Paramount boss Robert Evans."

© WireImage Matthew Goode and Miles Teller star in the 70s mini-series

While The Age had a differing opinion: "Not vision, not genius, not unique talent. Just whatever it takes. That's what The Offer is about, and that's why, for all its many flaws, I reckon it's pretty great." However, the Wall Street Journal labelled it as "impossible to refuse".