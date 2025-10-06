Grantchester star Robson Green bids emotional farewell as filming wraps on final season

Filming has officially wrapped on the final season of the popular period drama Grantchester, with the show's stars pictured shooting their final scenes on the set in the picturesque titular Cambridgeshire village. Robson Green, who has played Detective Geordie Keating for the last 11 years, looked emotional as he walked across the meadow and was seen hugging his co-star Rishi Nair, who plays vicar Alphy Kotteram. The actor was joined by fellow co-stars Tessa Peake-Jones, who plays Mrs Sylvia Maguire, Kacey Ainsworth, who portrays Geordie's wife Cathy Keating and Al Weaver, who plays Leonard Finch on the set.

Grantchester has become a firm crime drama favourite in households across the UK, and there's no doubt that fans will be gutted to bid farewell to DI Geordie Keating and vicar Alphy Kotteram at the end of season 11. The show has been consistently gripping throughout the 11 years it's been on our TV screens, and while I'll be sorry to see the beloved detective show go, I've got high hopes for its final outing. Keep reading to find out more.

What has Robson said about Grantchester ending?

When it was announced that Grantchester would be coming to an end with its 11th season, Robson shared his love for his fellow cast and crew members on the show, who he said have become "family". "From the very beginning, I have had the incredible fortune to be part of this extraordinary team of talented, passionate, and dedicated individuals who have become more than colleagues. They have become family," the actor said in a statement.

He continued: "I have made friendships forged through shared laughter, challenges, and triumphs. The bonds we’ve formed extend far beyond the camera lens, and I know that they will endure long after the final scene within the Grantchester world has been filmed. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey."

What to expect from Grantchester season 11

When we return to Grantchester in season 11, it's the summer of 1963, and each character is standing at a crossroads that will shape their future. The synopsis reads: "Alphy's growing connection with the bishop's daughter Meg coincides with more discoveries about his past and the life he might have lived. Will he find the answers he’s been searching for? Geordie enjoys a period of relative calm with Cathy and their family, but a tempting offer from his commanding officer threatens to upend everything. Will he risk losing the life he loves?"

It continues: "Leonard, too, faces quiet yet profound change as caring for a neighbour's son awakens a paternal side he never knew existed, challenging him to reevaluate his purpose. With themes of family, forgiveness, faith, and introspection, Grantchester’s last chapter promises self-discovery, hope, and transformation."

An official release date for Grantchester season 11 has not yet been announced.