Viewers binge-watching 'brilliant' new 6-part drama after 'excellent' 1st episode

Viewers who tuned into ITV's latest thriller, Frauds, on Sunday night have hailed the series as "brilliant" after its "excellent" premiere episode, with many binge-watching the six-part show on ITVX. The drama stars Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker as two con women who team up for one last epic heist. Set in Spain, the series follows Bert and Sam, who rekindle their "toxic but darkly funny" friendship to pull off the art heist of the century after Bert is released from prison.

Both Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker give compelling performances in this thrilling ride of a heist drama, which is guaranteed to have you hooked from the first episode. This six-part series, co-created by Suranne and Anne-Marie O'Connor, is an exploration of toxic female friendship that is a must-watch for thriller fans. Keep reading for all you need to know about the show, plus find out what viewers have said…

© ITV Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker star in Frauds What have viewers said about Frauds? Viewers have praised the show as "brilliant", with some binge-watching all six episodes on ITVX following its premiere on Sunday night. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Binged watched it all today, absolutely loved it," while another added: "Binged it all today. Just brilliant." A third fan hailed the opening episode as "excellent", while another praised leading stars Suranne and Jodie, adding: "The first episode was soooo special. I've never fallen in love with a show so quickly as this time. I can't wait for the next episode!! It's amazing. You are amazing!! Thank you for your work!!"

WATCH: The trailer for Frauds

© ITV The series follows two con women Bert and Sam as they take on one last heist What is Frauds about? The series, which is set against the rolling hills of southern Spain and its dark criminal underbelly, is billed as a "complex and addictive story of friendship, deception and survival". It follows two con women, Bert and Sam, whose toxic friendship is revived in order to pull off an epic art heist. The synopsis reads: "When Bert is released from prison on compassionate grounds, it's Sam she calls, and it's Sam she needs to help her carry out one last epic job." It continues: "Bert and Sam embark on the most audacious of art thefts, gathering a talented team of outcasts to help them plan this audacious crime. Whilst the team must overcome numerous challenges before they can pull off the heist, it's the power struggle between Bert and Sam that threatens to derail their plans and destroy them both."

© ITV Elizabeth Berrington (above) plays Jackie Diamond Who stars in Frauds? Suranne Jones (Vigil, Doctor Foster) and Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Toxic Town) lead the cast as Bert and Sam. They're joined by Talisa Garcia (Baptiste) as Miss Take, Karan Gill (I May Destroy You) as Bilal, Elizabeth Berrington (Bookish, Virdee) as Jackie Diamond, Horacio Colomé as Miguel, Abdul Salis (The Wheel of Time) as Mateo and Lee Boardman (The Trouble with Maggie Cole) as The Great Diavolo. Other cast members include Karise Yansen as Komet, Christian Cooke as Deegs, Kate Fleetwood as Celine, Thais Martin as Caitlin, Javier Taboada as Blas and Nansi Nsue as Amaya.