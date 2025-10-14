'Suspenseful' 6-part crime drama is the perfect binge for Midsomer Murders fans

Grantchester fans, listen up! There's a twisty new crime drama on the way – and if you're looking for another gripping mystery series to sink your teeth into, Disney+'s To Cook a Bear could be one to add to your watchlist. Dubbed "dark, visually striking and suspenseful", the six-parter is set in 19th century Sweden and is based on the bestselling book by Mikael Niemis. The perfect blend of period and crime drama, the story follows a pastor (played by Gustaf Skarsgård), who leads a search after a local girl's body is found brutally murdered.

Nordic crime dramas are so popular at the moment and have enjoyed huge success ever since hit thrillers like The Killing, The Bridge, Dept Q and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Beloved for their moody landscapes and morally dark themes, the genre has even earned its own section on Netflix under "Nordic Noir". Intrigued? Read on to find out everything you need to know about To Cook a Bear…

© Disney+,Sami Kuokkanen Gustaf Skarsgård and Emil Kárlsen star What is To Cook a Bear about? Described by Disney+ as blending "majestic landscapes, complex relationships and deep mystery", the story takes viewers to chilly Northern Sweden in 1952. Disney+'s official synopsis continues: "A new pastor (Gustaf Skarsgård) and his family arrive in the isolated village of Kengis. With a strong belief in justice and change, he challenges the local elite but faces resistance as his fiery sermons ignite hope for a better life among the poor farmers.

© Sami Kuokkanen,Disney+ Tensions grow within the village "At the same time, the village is shaken by disappearances and frightening rumours of bear attacks. When the pastor and his Sámi foster son, Jussi, lead the search, they make a horrific discovery that creates deep rifts in the village’s fragile community.

© Disney+,Sami Kuokkanen Tyra Wingren plays Maria "The pastor is drawn into a dangerous battle, where forbidden love, power struggles and brutal acts push the village toward a violent reckoning where no one is safe. What are the villagers willing to do to protect themselves, and where does the line between justice and vengeance lie?"

© Sami Kuokkanen,Disney+ The pastor leads the search Who stars in To Cook a Bear? The show is led by Gustaf Skarsgård, who is known for his roles in Vikings, Oppenheimer and Westworld. He is joined by Ane Dahl Torp (The Wave, Charter), Magnus Krepper (Queen of Hearts, The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets Nest), Jonas Karlsson (A Piece of My Heart, Jönssonligan kommer tillbaka) and Tyra Wingren (The Noy Next Door).

© Disney+,Sami Kuokkanen Emil Kárlsen plays Jussi Rounding out the cast are Simon J. Berger (Exit, End of Summer), Emil Kárlsen (Let the River Flow), Johan Widerberg (The Wife, A Man Called Ove) and Pernilla August (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace).



To Cook a Bear is available to watch on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland and Hulu in the U.S. from 15 October.