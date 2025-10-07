Five Irish crime dramas on my watchlist if you like House of Guinness

If you haven’t seen House of Guinness, then you’re truly missing out. The new drama from Steven Knight – creator of Peaky Blinders and confirmed writer of the next James Bond film – boasts a lineup of rising talent, including Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes), Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air), Emily Fairn, and James Norton (Happy Valley). I was lucky enough to attend the premiere of the show, and it’s safe to say that I was suitably wowed by the cast's lyrical Irish accents (though not enough to take this cast member up on his invitation to join the afterparty – doh).

The show is inspired by a true story and follows the family behind the Guinness empire in the aftermath of the death of Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness in 1868. Fans of Stephen Knight's work won't be surprised to know there are machinations and conflict aplenty, replete with a healthy helping of orotund dialogue. Excitingly, Stephen Knight told me at the premiere that there will be a season two, and when asked about adding new Irish talent to the series he said: "Oh god there's so much talent out there which is Irish, we'd be looking at all sorts of people."

So, if you haven’t watched it yet – give it a go. And if you have, here are some other dark Irish crime dramas to add to your list…

1/ 5 © Photo: Netflix Jamie Dornan plays a disturbing serial killer... The Fall – BBC iPlayer This psychological drama starring Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson is seriously chilling. Jamie plays Paul Spector, a superficially ordinary family man in Belfast who leads a macabre double life – murdering young women in the area. Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, played by Gillian, steps in to take control of the case. While the set-up sounds like your typical crime drama, Jamie's portrayal of a family man is so convincing that, as a viewer, you’re conflicted about his complex character. It’s no surprise that The Fall won the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Television Drama in 2014 – the story is gripping across all three seasons.

2/ 5 © Robert Viglasky Season seven is coming soon... Peaky Blinders – BBC iPlayer I’m shamefully adding this to my watchlist, as I never watched Peaky Blinders when it first aired in 2013. At the time, I was probably too young to fully understand the grey industrial world of gang crime – but after watching House of Guinness, I can definitely see the appeal. The premise follows Thomas Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer, 28 Years Later), as he leads a dangerous Birmingham gang in the aftermath of World War I – facing opposition from Inspector Chester Campbell, who seeks to shut them down. Written by Stephen Knight, this show became a massive hit over six seasons – and a seventh is on the way. I definitely need to catch up it airs.

3/ 5 © BBC/Two Cities Television Season three recently premiered, and season four is already in the works Blue Lights – BBC iPlayer Set in Belfast, this gripping drama follows new police recruits Grace, Annie, and Tommy as they learn to cope in a high-pressure environment – dealing with criminal gangs while struggling to know who they can really trust. There are currently three seasons of the cop drama, and it won Best Drama Series at the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards – so you know it’s worth watching. Part of its strength lies in the layered character development – it’s not just about action. For example, Grace is a former social worker who changes careers to join the police force. With action, drama, and complex characters, it’s giving strong Line of Duty vibes – with an Irish twist.



4/ 5 James Nesbitt delivers a masterclass in crime drama acting The Secret – ITVX Anything starring James Nesbitt promises incredible acting – I’m a huge fan of The Missing (a classic BBC crime drama but not an Irish one!), in which he played Tony Hughes – so The Secret is very high on my watchlist for autumn. Based on the true crime book Let This Be Our Secret, James plays dentist Colin Howell, who harbours a dark, murderous side. When he meets Hazel, he convinces her they’re meant to be together – leading to the pair murdering their respective spouses. The deaths are staged as suicides, but soon, suspicions begin to surface. This Northern Irish drama won Best Drama at the 2016 Royal Television Society Northern Ireland Awards – and it definitely gives off The Fall energy. A must-watch.

