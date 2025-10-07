Five Irish crime dramas on my watchlist if you like House of Guinness

The show is inspired by a true story and follows the family behind the Guinness empire in the aftermath of the death of Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness in 1868. Fans of Stephen Knight's work won't be surprised to know there are machinations and conflict aplenty, replete with a healthy helping of orotund dialogue. Excitingly, Stephen Knight told me at the premiere that there will be a season two, and when asked about adding new Irish talent to the series he said: "Oh god there's so much talent out there which is Irish, we'd be looking at all sorts of people."
So, if you haven’t watched it yet – give it a go. And if you have, here are some other dark Irish crime dramas to add to your list…
1/5
Jamie Dornan plays a disturbing serial killer...
The Fall – BBC iPlayer
This psychological drama starring Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson is seriously chilling. Jamie plays Paul Spector, a superficially ordinary family man in Belfast who leads a macabre double life – murdering young women in the area. Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, played by Gillian, steps in to take control of the case.
While the set-up sounds like your typical crime drama, Jamie's portrayal of a family man is so convincing that, as a viewer, you’re conflicted about his complex character. It’s no surprise that The Fall won the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Television Drama in 2014 – the story is gripping across all three seasons.
2/5
Season seven is coming soon...
Peaky Blinders – BBC iPlayer
I’m shamefully adding this to my watchlist, as I never watched Peaky Blinders when it first aired in 2013. At the time, I was probably too young to fully understand the grey industrial world of gang crime – but after watching House of Guinness, I can definitely see the appeal. The premise follows Thomas Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer, 28 Years Later), as he leads a dangerous Birmingham gang in the aftermath of World War I – facing opposition from Inspector Chester Campbell, who seeks to shut them down.
Written by Stephen Knight, this show became a massive hit over six seasons – and a seventh is on the way. I definitely need to catch up it airs.
3/5
Season three recently premiered, and season four is already in the works
Part of its strength lies in the layered character development – it’s not just about action. For example, Grace is a former social worker who changes careers to join the police force. With action, drama, and complex characters, it’s giving strong Line of Duty vibes – with an Irish twist.
4/5
James Nesbitt delivers a masterclass in crime drama acting
The Secret – ITVX
Anything starring James Nesbitt promises incredible acting – I’m a huge fan of The Missing (a classic BBC crime drama but not an Irish one!), in which he played Tony Hughes – so The Secret is very high on my watchlist for autumn.Based on the true crime bookLet This Be Our Secret, James plays dentist Colin Howell, who harbours a dark, murderous side. When he meets Hazel, he convinces her they’re meant to be together – leading to the pair murdering their respective spouses. The deaths are staged as suicides, but soon, suspicions begin to surface.
This Northern Irish drama won Best Drama at the 2016 Royal Television Society Northern Ireland Awards – and it definitely gives off The Fall energy. A must-watch.
5/5
Anything Sharon Horgan touches is comedy gold
Bad Sisters – Apple TV+
Whenever there’s a female-led Irish series, I’m all in – as I was with Derry Girls. The twist in Bad Sisters is that it has a darker, comedic edge. Set in Dublin, the story follows the five Garvey sisters, who always look out for one another. But when their toxic brother-in-law dies, they find themselves at the centre of a life insurance investigation. Starring Sharon Horgan – who also co-created the show (Motherland) – and Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes, The Perfect Couple), Bad Sisters received four Primetime Emmy nominations in 2022.
House of Guinness is an upcoming eight-part series airing on Netflix on Thursday 25th September. It stars a mix of young actors and critically acclaimed stars, and the creator has already announced exciting news ahead of the show’s release