Kate Garraway's sweet bond with children including towering daughter Darcey, 19, revealed

Broadcaster Kate Garraway has appeared on the debut season of Celebrity Traitors alongside stars like Tom Daley, Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross. The 58-year-old is competing for the lucrative £100,000 prize pot, which will go towards the winner's charity of choice. However, the TV personality has quickly been accused by her fellow castmates of being a traitor. Despite this, appearing on Good Morning Britain, she said: "The weird thing for me watching it, of course, is that, like everybody at home, we don’t know any of this that's happening. We don't know the people who have been talking about us behind our backs."

She added that the show has seen her speak to her two children about perceptions, saying: "And it prompted a massive conversation with my kids last night… about, 'Oh my gosh, people talk about you behind your back. Are you upset? What’s going to happen?' And it allowed me to have a conversation with them that this is a game." With her appearing on our screens more than ever, we're taking a closer look at the broadcasting legend, her career and family.

All about Kate's two children

Kate and her late husband, Derek Draper, share two children together: Darcey, 19 and William (who they affectionately call 'Billy'), 16. Darcey, 19, is currently in her second year of studies at university. The TV presenter revealed the emotional weight of dropping her daughter back at university for her sophomore year.

Taking to Instagram, Kate sat in the car and said: "I've now got a very empty car, I can't believe we got all the suitcases and everything in to be honest into Vicky Volvo, but we did it which is great...You're so proud of them, you know it's what they want, everyone seemed fantastic where she was. But it's also a big change and a big moment."

WATCH: Kate Garraway tears up in documentary about late husband Derek Draper

© Getty Kate has two children, Billy and Darcey

Billy, 16, is the couple's youngest child. According to the TV personality, he's currently undergoing his GCSEs. "He's doing his GCSEs at the moment... He did break his arm two weeks ago really badly in two [or three] places," she revealed while filling in for Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine earlier this year. "Fortunately, it was his left hand so he can still write. He got a plaster and he's all right."

Kate's tragic loss

Kate's beloved husband Derek, a former political advisor turned psychotherapist, died in January 2024 after a Covid infection in 2020 had left him incapacitated and in need of round-the-clock care. Kate, who would have celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with him this year, and their children Darcey, now 19, and Billy, 16, went into a "holding pattern of shock", from which, she feels, they are slowly emerging.

© Instagram Kate tragically lost her husband, Derek, due to complications of coronavirus in January 2024

The Good Morning Britain star spoke to HELLO! in February 2025, where she said: "I can begin to see a new positivity for the three of us – I am hoping," she says cautiously. "Where we don't look back and remember: 'This time last year we were doing this or that with Dad…' but focus on the future."

"Derek would want me to be grabbing life, because you learn how fast, and how easily, it can be snatched away. I know he'd be saying: 'You've got to get out and live, because I can't.'" She added: "Life has been very timetabled for the last five years, taking care of Derek. I'm thinking: 'Well, I don't know what's next,' but rather than be terrified, try to enjoy it."