GMB star Kate Garraway reveals 'catastrophe' just minutes before going on air

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway had a "catastrophe" just minutes before going on air on Monday morning after she accidentally broke her co-star Susanna Reid's hairbrush. Taking to Instagram, the 58-year-old presenter, who is stepping in for Susanna whilst she's on her annual summer break, recorded a video from the GMB desk. In the clip, she apologised to Susanna as she prepared to host the three-hour ITV morning news programme alongside fellow broadcaster Richard Madeley.

"I've just had a catastrophe," began Kate, who regularly hosts the ITV programme alongside an array of rotating presenters. "I've just dropped my hairbrush on the floor and it's smashed," continued the presenter, before panning the camera to the broken hairbrush and revealing Susanna as the owner. "But look who it actually belongs to. Susanna, I'm really sorry, I've broken your hairbrush," she said, adding, "Sorry about that."

© Shutterstock Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway often present the show together

Tagging Susanna in the post, Kate apologised to her co-star again in the caption. "So sorry @susannareid100! Hairbrush catastrophe minutes before going on air @gmb! Will buy new one! #bankholidaymonday," penned the broadcaster, prompting an influx of comments from viewers, who praised Kate's appearance on Monday's programme.

One person wrote: "Loved waking up to you and Richard being on show this morning. Think you're both great on this show," while another agreed and commented on the "great" pairing of hosts Kate and Richard. They penned: "Looking fantastic today, Kate and what a brilliant show, which makes a nice change. You and Richard make a great team."