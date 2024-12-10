Dwayne Johnson's 'worst Christmas movie' ends cinema run with surprise early stream date

Despite receiving a frosty reception on Rotten Tomatoes with reviews of just 31 percent, fans have been buzzing to have a Christmassy night at home with Dwayne Johnson's Red One. Despite the movie not quite impressing critics, it has a very high audience rate on the review website of 90 percent.

Viewers will be able to make up their own mind about the movie from 12 December 2024, where it will be available worldwide on Amazon's streaming platform, Prime Video.

WATCH: Chris Evans attends the photocall for 'Red One'

The story follows a group of experts determined to track down Santa Claus - code name Red One - after he is kidnapped. The North Pole's Head of Security teams up with a world famous bounty hunter, played by Chris Evans, in order to save Christmas.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "I always love going to the movies to see a new Christmas movie, but #RedOne was one of the worst Christmas movies I’ve ever seen. It’s one of the worst looking movies I’ve ever seen, despite a $250 million budget. Nothing about it screams Christmas movie, so don’t waste your time."

© Frank Masi Chris Evans in Red One

However, others were more complimentary, with one person writing: "#RedOneMovie private screening. All kidding aside, this movie was super fun and you should give it a chance. I’ll be adding to my xmas movie rotation for sure," while another person added: "Went to see #RedOne as nothing better to do, & it was just a truly great Xmas movie.

"It got all the mythos right with depth of backstory, world building and great mythical creatures. Pitch perfect storytelling for Xmas. Watch it."

The cast appeared to have a blast on set, with Dwayne explaining: "We’ve been around for 20-plus years working, and it’s not always the case where you get a group of actors coming together where everyone is amazing, awesome and you have just such a good time.

© Frank Masi

We were talking about this early on. We had a conversation where we reached this point in our careers where we would like and prefer not to work with [expletive]."

Chris added that it was a "fun" set while full of praise for Dwayne, explaining: "The actors love working for him. He’s got such good energy. He really takes care of everybody around him."

© Samir Hussein Dwayne Johnson attends the photocall for Red One

He also revealed details about a game where the cast and crew would be $5 into a raffle, with one person winning "a couple of thousand bucks" a week. He explained: "Dwayne kept doing it. People are just screaming, losing their minds. He’s giving away six figures weekly and giving back to the people who work so hard on these movies. It felt like a Christmas movie in every way it possibly could."