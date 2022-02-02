Arielle Kebbel to join 9-1-1 for recurring role alongside Oliver Stark

9-1-1 star Oliver Stark has shared the news that Arielle Kebbel has joined the show for a recurring role opposite the British actor.

EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1 star Oliver Stark teases major conflict between Eddie and Buck after season five cliffhanger

Arielle will play Lucy Donato, an "LAFD Firefighter working at rival firehouse 147, but joins together with the 118 for a daring rescue". "Lucy is super confident, fearless and is as quick at making life or death decisions as she is at speaking her mind," reports Deadline. "In many ways she is a daredevil counterpart to the 118’s Evan ‘Buck’ Buckley."

Oliver shared the news with fans on social media, tagging the actress.

Lucy will be introduced in the spring premiere on 21 March. It is unclear if Lucy will be a romantic interest for Buck, who is currently dating Taylor Kelly (played by Megan West.)

The final few episodes of season five that aired in 2021 saw the pair grow closer, with Taylo opening up to Buck about her childhood, and the pair exchanging the words "I love you".

But Oliver previously told HELLO! that a "huge wrench" will be thrown into their relationship which may leave their budding romance hitting the skids.

The spring premiere will air in March

"The finale showed him and Taylor ending on a positive note," Oliver shared.

"But by the end of the first episode [of the spring premiere] they will find themselves in a widely different situation with a huge wrench thrown into their plans for happiness."

Fans of the show have been torn over the relationship, but regardless of whether the pair work through the drama Oliver did have one silver lining for the spring episodes: "Buck has been very bogged down by a lot [recently] and one thing I am finding reading new scripts is we are getting fun Buck back, which I really enjoy."

His character was seen to finally begin therapy in season four after years of repressed childhood trauma, but it's a story thread that some fans are concerned has been dropped this season.

"We haven't heard of [his therapy] this year but that doesn't mean it's not ongoing - it's important to remember that therapy is fluid so it may turn into monthly, or every two months," he said.

"So [Buck] is still going through issues he has to work out - and yes I take it into consideration [as an actor] - but just because he's in therapy doesn't mean he's always moving in the right direction. We think we are on the right path and something comes up and sends us back two steps. So it is ongoing but I don't know how much of an everyday difference it is making as of yet."

