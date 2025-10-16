DWTS pro Ezra Sosa speaks out on Dedication Night scoring controversy

Dancing with the Stars pro Ezra Sosa is speaking out following online controversy among fans who believe that not all of the scores from Tuesday's Dedication Night episode were doled out fairly. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba gave Robert Irwin and Alix Earle 8s for dances that many fans saw as the best of the night, while she gave Dylan Efron and Whitney Leavitt 9s despite having major critiques about their technical executions of their respective dances. Some fans also had gripes with Jordan Chiles getting all 8s for her dance with her father after the judges dubbed it "spectacular," "touching and profound," which her pro partner Ezra weighed in on Thursday.

"I've been seeing a lot of discourse online surrounding the scores from Dedication Night," Ezra wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "And while I'm genuinely happy with the scores I received and fully agree with them, I also believe that this night is about so much more than numbers. Dedication Night is meant to honor the stories, emotions, and people who shape who we are. Watching everyone fight over who deserved higher or lower scores takes away from the heart of what this night is supposed to represent. There's a reason no one went home that night it's about LOVE, not competition."

© Disney Jordan Chiles dances with her father, Timothy, and pro Ezra Sosa on DWTS

Ezra wasn't the only pro to speak out following the controversy. Pasha Pashkov, who is paired with actress Danielle Fishel, said he thought Carrie Ann's comment that their team's dances were "starting to feel like I'm watching the same dance over and over again" was unfair.

"I was not happy," Pasha told Variety after Tuesday's episode. "I always get protective. For me, that comment felt unfair, especially being that she said that the dances looked similar. But the thing is, we did have a quickstep and we had a jive this week. These are two dances that very, very similar. If we had dances that were drastically different and they felt the same, I'd understand. But based on the dances that we had, that did not feel like it made sense to me. In my heart, I'm overprotective because I know how hard Danielle is working. I don't think she deserved that comment."

© Disney Bill Daniels, who played Mr. Feeney on Boy Meets World, reunited with former co-star Danielle Fishel on Dancing with the Stars

After one fan complained in the comments section of Carrie Ann's Instagram post about the evening, the judge offered a response to those who disagreed with her scores.

"It's okay to disagree about what we see," she wrote. "That's what makes our show great. You have a say in the matter. We want you to vote for what you love and believe in. I appreciate your comment and the way you expressed your feelings. Thank you for your passion and your opinion."

Here's the full scoring breakdown from week 5's Dedication Night:

© Disney DWTS judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli

Andy Richter and Emma Slater

Dance: Salsa to "Jump in the Line" by Harry Belafonte

Scores: Carrie Ann: 6, Derek: 6, guest judge Kym Herjavec: 6; Bruno: 6, Total: 24/40

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

Dance: Contemporary to "You'll Be in my Heart" by Phil Collins

Scores: Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 9, Kym: 9, Bruno: 9; Total: 35/40

© Disney Robert Irwin hugs his sister, Bindi, after an emotional performance dedicated to their mother, Terri (left) on DWTS

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Dance: Foxtrot to "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)" by Natalie Cole

Scores: Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 7, Kym: 7, Bruno: 8; Total: 30/40

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Dance: Contemporary to "Heal" by Jamal Roberts

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek: 8, Kym: 8, Bruno: 8; Total: 33/40

© Disney Whitney Leavitt and pro Mark Ballas are joined by Whitney's husband, Conner, on DWTS

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

Dance: Viennese waltz to "Rescue" by Lauren Daigle

Scores: Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 7, Kym: 7, Bruno: 7; Total: 29/40

Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

Dance: Contemporary to "Rewrite the Stars" by Zac Efron and Zendaya

Scores: Carrie Ann: 9, Derek: 9, Kym: 9, Bruno: 9; Total: 36/40

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Dance: Viennese waltz to "Daughters" by John Mayer

Scores: Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 8, Kym: 8, Bruno: 8; Total: 32/40

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

Dance: Foxtrot to "Parallel" by Scott Hoying

Scores: Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 8, Kym: 7, Bruno: 8; Total: 30/40

© Disney Scott Hoying sings to his husband, Mark Manio, on DWTS

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Jive to "Boy Meets World" by Twenty Cent Crush ft. Phil Rosenthal

Scores: Carrie Ann: 7, Derek: 7, Kym: 7, Bruno: 8; Total: 29/40

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Contemporary to "Sparks" by Coldplay

Scores: Carrie Ann: 8, Derek: 9, Kym: 9, Bruno: 9; Total: 35/40