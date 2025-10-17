Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC's 'brilliant' police drama is returning sooner than you think
Northern Ireland-set crime drama, Hope Street, returns with its fifth season in October

two police officers outdoors© BBC/Long Story TV/Christopher Barr
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisActing TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Calling all crime drama fans! The BBC's popular Northern Ireland-set police show, Hope Street, is returning to screens sooner than viewers might have expected. The fifth season of the show, which follows the local police department in the fictional seaside town of Port Devine, arrives on BBC One on Friday, 31 October. The new season marks a milestone for the show, which will reach its 50th episode. For those unfamiliar with the series, each episode sees the local police team solve a crime in the close-knit community. 

As a big fan of cosy crime dramas, Hope Street is definitely going on my watchlist this autumn. Since the show premiered in 2021, it's garnered a legion of loyal fans, who have praised the show's lovable characters and compelling storylines, with some hailing the series as "brilliant" and a "quality drama". While viewers shouldn't expect the same level of high-stakes drama as Blue Lights or Line of Duty, Hope Street promises to be a charming and engaging watch. Keep reading to find out more…

group of police officers at farm© BBC/Long Story TV/Jack McGuire
The series follows police officers in Northern Ireland

What is Hope Street about? 

Set in the fictional town of Port Devine, the series follows the local police department as they investigate crimes in the tight-knit community and the highs and lows that come with everyday policing in the idyllic seaside town. Season one introduced the town's first Muslim police officer, English Detective Constable Leila Hussain, played by Amara Karan (The Night Of), whose mysterious arrival led to the uncovering of a huge secret. 

police officer and woman walking on field© BBC/Long Story TV/Steffan Hill
Season one saw the arrival of English Detective Constable Leila Hussain, played by Amara Karan

What to expect from season 5

Viewers can expect to see two new faces in season five: Constable Donal Gallagher, played by Cameron Cuffe (Krypton) and Doctor Sasha Cookson, portrayed by Jenn Murray (The Lovers). While Donal is described as a "confident and charming" police officer, whose dreams of being a rugby player were cut short by injury, Sasha is a straight-talking local doctor, who recently took over her father's GP surgery. The synopsis teases: "Even though he's nursing a recently broken heart, when Donal and Sasha meet, sparks immediately begin to fly – but will one of them get burnt?"

police officer, woman and young man sitting on bench© BBC/Long Story TV/Christopher Barr
The show returns in October with its fifth season
WATCH: The trailer for Hope Street

As for the returning cast, viewers can expect to see Kerri Quinn reprise her role as Marlene Pettigrew, alongside Tara Lynne O'Neill as Eve Dunlop, Aaron McCusker as Clint Devine-Dunwoody, Niamh McGrady as Nicole Devine-Dunwoody, Marcus Onilude as Luke Jackson, Finnian Garbutt as Ryan Power, Katie Shortt as Brandi McClure, Eleanor Methven as Lois Dunlop, Paddy Jenkins as Seamie McCarthy, RhéAna Kamalu as Chloe Jackson and Jonny Grogan as Ross Dunlop.

When does season five arrive on the BBC? 

Season 5 will air on BBC One on Friday, 31 October. The series also begins on BBC iPlayer on 27 October, with the full season available to stream from 31 October.

