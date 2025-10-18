Downton Abbey star celebrates baby joy as she welcomes new family member

Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern, who stars as Lady Grantham in the famous franchise, has become a grandmother. According to Richard Eden, the 64-year-old actress shared the news this week that her daughter, Grace, 27, welcomed a baby boy, Jesse Keelin. Elizabeth gushed: "I'm a Granny! Handsome, smart Jesse Keelin." Grace is a primary school teacher in London.

Elizabeth's family

New mum Grace is just one of Elizabeth's two daughters, whom she shares with film and theatre director and producer Simon Curtis. Elizabeth decided to permanently move to the UK after meeting and they tied the knot in 1992.

As well as Grace, Elizabeth and Simon share their eldest daughter, Grace, and the family-of-four lived together in Chiswick, London. Matilda and Grace are kept out of the spotlight, however, Matilda has joined her famous mum and dad at a number of events over the years, including awards ceremonies.

© Getty Images Elizabeth with her husband and daughter

More Downton joy

The news came weeks after it was revealed that fellow cast members Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox tied the knot with a secret wedding. The news was revealed during NBC's special Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale. During the programme, Michael said: "I owe a lot to this show. I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show."Co-star Lesley Nicol then asked the couple: "What if someone said you're actually going to find your wife and have a child? Life-changing stuff." Michael gushed: "I know. It's incredible."

© Getty The couple married in secret

The couple, who portray Lady Edith and Andrew Parker on the beloved British show, met while filming season five. They have always done their utmost to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and welcomed secretly welcomed a son named Luca in March 2021.