Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Downton Abbey star celebrates baby joy as she welcomes new family member
Subscribe
Downton Abbey star celebrates baby joy as she welcomes new family member

Downton Abbey star celebrates baby joy as she welcomes new family member

Elizabeth McGovern, who stars as Lady Grantham in the Down Abbey franchise, has become a grandmother. Her daughter Grace welcomed a son.

Laura Carmichael, Harry Hadden-Paton, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery are all returning© Focus Features
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyReporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern, who stars as Lady Grantham in the famous franchise, has become a grandmother. According to Richard Eden, the 64-year-old actress shared the news this week that her daughter, Grace, 27, welcomed a baby boy, Jesse Keelin. Elizabeth gushed: "I'm a Granny! Handsome, smart Jesse Keelin." Grace is a primary school teacher in London. 

Elizabeth's family

New mum Grace is just one of Elizabeth's two daughters, whom she shares with film and theatre director and producer Simon Curtis. Elizabeth decided to permanently move to the UK after meeting and they tied the knot in 1992.

As well as Grace, Elizabeth and Simon share their eldest daughter, Grace, and the family-of-four lived together in Chiswick, London. Matilda and Grace are kept out of the spotlight, however, Matilda has joined her famous mum and dad at a number of events over the years, including awards ceremonies.

Elizabeth with her husband and daughter © Getty Images
Elizabeth with her husband and daughter

More Downton joy

The news came weeks after it was revealed that fellow cast members  Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox  tied the knot with a secret wedding. The news was revealed during NBC's special Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale. During the programme,  Michael said: "I owe a lot to this show. I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show."Co-star Lesley Nicol then asked the couple: "What if someone said you're actually going to find your wife and have a child? Life-changing stuff." Michael gushed: "I know. It's incredible." 

Michael Fox and Laura Carmichael on the red carpet at the Downton Abbey 2 premiere © Getty
The couple married in secret

The couple, who portray Lady Edith and Andrew Parker on the beloved British show, met while filming season five. They have always done their utmost to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and welcomed secretly welcomed a son named Luca in March 2021.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More