Midsomer Murders fans will love new crime drama hailed as 'excellent' by viewers
Channel 5's new drama Murder Before Evensong is set in 1980s rural England and follows a rector who becomes embroiled in a murder case

man and woman standing outdoors under white tent
Nicky Morris
Nicky Morris
2 minutes ago
Calling all Midsomer Murders fans! Channel 5's new mystery drama, Murder Before Evensong, premiered on Tuesday night, and viewers are loving it. Set in rural 1980s, the series stars Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement, the local Rector, who becomes unexpectedly embroiled in a murder case. Viewers have praised the opening episode, with some comparing the show to cosy crime favourite, Midsomer Murders, which follows a DCI and his Sergeant who investigate puzzling crimes in the titular idyllic village.

It's no surprise that fans are loving Murder Before Evensong. Not only is the show based on the first novel in Reverend Richard Coles' bestselling novel series, but writer Nick Hicks-Beach, who is known for his work on Lewis and Midsomer Murders, adapts the series – so it's sure to resonate with cosy crime fans. Plus, Matthew Lewis leads the cast as the instantly likeable Daniel Clement.

man in vicar's collar sitting in chair

Viewers have praised the show on social media

What are viewers saying about the show?

It's safe to say the show has gone down well with cosy crime fans, with viewers praising the opening episode on social media. Some compared the series to Grantchester and Midsomer Murders, with one person writing: This is definitely a crossover between Granchester and Agatha Christie. And I, for one, love it," while another added: "It has a #MidsomerMurders feel to it #MurderBeforeEvensong."

Others shared their anticipation for the next episode. One person penned: "Omg I loved that. Looking forward to next Tuesday," while another called for a second season, adding: "Absolutely excellent show! Make sure we get a season 2!"

WATCH: The trailer for Murder Before Evensong
Matthew Lewis and Amanda Redman star in the show

The show is based on the first novel in the bestselling series by Reverend Richard Coles

What is the show about?

Based on the first novel in the bestselling series by Reverend Richard Coles, the Canon Clement Mysteries, the 1980s-set series follows Canon Daniel Clement, the Rector of Champton, who finds himself entangled in a murder case when a dead body turns up in the church. The synopsis continues: "Daniel shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother Audrey and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda. When Daniel announces a plan to modernise the church, the parish is suddenly divided. And then a body is found dead at the back of the church. As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together… and catch a killer."

Amit Shah and Matthew Lewis in a still image from Murder Before Evensong

Matthew Lewis leads the cast

Who stars in Murder Before Evensong?

Matthew Lewis, who is known for his roles in the Harry Potter films and All Creatures Great and Small, leads the cast as Canon Daniel Clement. He shares the screen with Amanda Redman (New Tricks), who plays Daniel's mother, Audrey Clement. They're joined by Amit Shah (Happy Valley) as DS Neil Vanloo, Adam James (The Day of the Jackal) as Bernard De Floures, Meghan Treadway (One Day) as Honor de Floures and Tamzin Outhwaite (The Wives) as Stella Harper. 

How to watch Murder Before Evensong

The series airs on Tuesday evenings at 9pm

How to watch Murder Before Evensong

Murder Before Evensong, which is a six-part series, airs on Tuesday evenings at 9pm on 5. Episodes will also be available to stream on 5. The series is also available on Acorn TV. 

