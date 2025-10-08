Midsomer Murders fans will love new crime drama hailed as 'excellent' by viewers

Calling all Midsomer Murders fans! Channel 5's new mystery drama, Murder Before Evensong, premiered on Tuesday night, and viewers are loving it. Set in rural 1980s, the series stars Matthew Lewis as Canon Daniel Clement, the local Rector, who becomes unexpectedly embroiled in a murder case. Viewers have praised the opening episode, with some comparing the show to cosy crime favourite, Midsomer Murders, which follows a DCI and his Sergeant who investigate puzzling crimes in the titular idyllic village.

It's no surprise that fans are loving Murder Before Evensong. Not only is the show based on the first novel in Reverend Richard Coles' bestselling novel series, but writer Nick Hicks-Beach, who is known for his work on Lewis and Midsomer Murders, adapts the series – so it's sure to resonate with cosy crime fans. Plus, Matthew Lewis leads the cast as the instantly likeable Daniel Clement.

© Robert Viglasky / 5 Viewers have praised the show on social media What are viewers saying about the show? It's safe to say the show has gone down well with cosy crime fans, with viewers praising the opening episode on social media. Some compared the series to Grantchester and Midsomer Murders, with one person writing: This is definitely a crossover between Granchester and Agatha Christie. And I, for one, love it," while another added: "It has a #MidsomerMurders feel to it #MurderBeforeEvensong." Others shared their anticipation for the next episode. One person penned: "Omg I loved that. Looking forward to next Tuesday," while another called for a second season, adding: "Absolutely excellent show! Make sure we get a season 2!"

WATCH: The trailer for Murder Before Evensong

© Robert Viglasky/AcornTV The show is based on the first novel in the bestselling series by Reverend Richard Coles What is the show about? Based on the first novel in the bestselling series by Reverend Richard Coles, the Canon Clement Mysteries, the 1980s-set series follows Canon Daniel Clement, the Rector of Champton, who finds himself entangled in a murder case when a dead body turns up in the church. The synopsis continues: "Daniel shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother Audrey and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda. When Daniel announces a plan to modernise the church, the parish is suddenly divided. And then a body is found dead at the back of the church. As the police move in and the bodies start piling up, Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together… and catch a killer."

© Channel 5 Matthew Lewis leads the cast Who stars in Murder Before Evensong? Matthew Lewis, who is known for his roles in the Harry Potter films and All Creatures Great and Small, leads the cast as Canon Daniel Clement. He shares the screen with Amanda Redman (New Tricks), who plays Daniel's mother, Audrey Clement. They're joined by Amit Shah (Happy Valley) as DS Neil Vanloo, Adam James (The Day of the Jackal) as Bernard De Floures, Meghan Treadway (One Day) as Honor de Floures and Tamzin Outhwaite (The Wives) as Stella Harper.