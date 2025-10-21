DWTS season 34: all of the 2025 theme nights leading up to the big finale

Dancing with the Stars loves a good theme. Following this year's Sept. 16 premiere, season 34 of DWTS has featured the following themes: One-Hit Wonders Night (where couples danced to songs that you loved by artists you never heard from again), TikTok Night (featuring songs that have gone viral on the social media platform), Disney Night (a classic DWTS theme, brought to you by some ABC/Disney corporate synergy) and Dedication Night (another staple in the DWTS world in which contestants dedicate their performances to someone meaningful in their lives).

And as the competition heats up, the themes continue to get more creative. These are all of the theme nights DWTS has planned for the rest of the 2025 season.

© Disney Hilaria Baldwin and her family visit Disneyland during Disney Week on DWTS

Week 6: Wicked Night

Oct. 21 is Wicked Night, where the top 10 remaining couples will perform to songs from Wicked and Wicked: For Good, including "Defying Gravity," "Popular," "Dancing Through Life" and "For Good." Jon M. Chu, the director of both films, will serve as a guest judge. ABC has also said that the show will feature "special video messages" from the cast, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and Michelle Yeoh.

© Universal Wicked Night is up next on DWTS

Week 7: Halloween Night

Three days before Halloween, the DWTS ballroom will get spooky with one of their annual traditions.

© Disney Season 32 of DWTS got into the Halloween spirit with hair-raising transformations and spine-tingling routines

Week 8: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night

Entering the final month of DWTS shows, Nov. 4 is Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night. While this specific theme hasn't been done before, DWTS has previously done similar iterations to celebrate rock and roll anthems, including last year's Hair Metal Night.

Week 9: DWTS's 20th birthday party

Can you believe it's been 20 whole years of DWTS? Nov. 11 will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the celebrity ballroom competition show.

Week 10: Prince Night (Semi-Finals)

DWTS contestants are going to party like it's 1999 on Nov. 18, when the show celebrates Prince Night in honor of the legendary music artist. DWTS typically does one night a season dedicated to a specific artist (previous seasons have celebrated Taylor Swift, Michael Bublé and Whitney Houston). While songs haven't been announced yet, host Alfonso Ribiero has claimed Prince Night as "my night," teasing some fun costumes he plans to show off.

© Getty Images Previously, DWTS has celebrated music icons such as Taylor Swift, Whitney Houston and Michael Bublé

Week 11: Finale

Nov. 25, just two days before Thanksgiving, wraps up the end of DWTS season 34 with a three-hour finale that will culminate in one of the remaining (usually four or five) dance pairs taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.