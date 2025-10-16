DWTS 'Wicked Night': from songs and dance styles to guest judge — everything we know

Dancing with the Stars is getting ready to celebrate dancing through life. Episode 6 of the reality ballroom dance competition show is Wicked Night, in honor of the smash hit Broadway and big screen musical about the untold story of the Witches of Oz before Dorothy showed up. Fans and celebrity contestants alike have been looking forward to the Oct. 21 theme night, which was one of several brand-new themes this season, including TikTok Night and Prince Night.

Comedian Andy Richter, who hosts interviewed following the revelation this week that nobody would be sent home after their Dedication Night performances, said he felt "great" and "can't wait to wear green" as a reference to Elphaba's (Cynthia Erivo) green skin.

© Universal Pictures Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked

Here's everything we know so far about DWTS's Wicked Night.

What is the theme of next week's DWTS episode?

© Universal Pictures Boq (Ethan Slater) and Nessarose (Marissa Bode) perform "Dancing Through Life" in "Wicked"

Week 6 of this season of DWTS will be Wicked Night. On Oct. 21, stars will don green and pink to celebrate the hit musical Wicked ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good on Nov. 21. "It might break the internet," last year's Mirrorball champion and Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast host Joey Graziadei said last month while announcing all of the weekly themes on the podcast.

Other themes for the rest of the season include:

Week 7: Halloween Night (Oct. 28)

Week 8: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night (Nov. 4)

Week 9: DWTS's 20th birthday party (Nov. 11)

Week 10: Prince Night (Semi-Finals) (Nov. 18)

Week 11: Finale (Nov. 25)

What songs and dance styles is DWTS doing on Wicked Night?

© Universal Pictures Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in Wicked

DWTS has not yet announced which songs and dance styles each star and their pro partner will be performing on Wicked Night, but the show usually announces weekly assignments on Thursdays. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, Dylan Efron has revealed via Instagram Stories that he will be dressing up as Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, will be Elphaba.

Pro Alan Bersten, who is known amongst the DWTS cast as someone willing to go all out with elaborate prosthetic costumes (see: his alien costume from Disney Night this season, or his donkey costume from Disney Night last season), posted a photo with no added context of Dr. Dillamond, a goat voiced by Peter Dinklage.

Danielle Fishel said Wednesday on her podcast Danielle with the Stars that said she and pro partner Pasha Pashkov are "very excited about our song choice," and can't wait for fans and judges to see a "totally different side of me" that she promised would be a "full departure from our normal style."

And pro Emma Slater revealed on her Instagram Stories that she and comedian Andy Richter would be doing a jazz routine.

Who is the guest on DWTS for Wicked Night?

© Getty Images Wicked director Jon M. Chu and wife Kristin Hodge attend the 2025 Oscars

Jon M. Chu, the director of Wicked and Wicked: For Good, will serve as a guest judge during Wicked Night, the show's co-hosts announced last week during Dedication Night. While Jon isn't a dancer himself, many of his most successful directing projects have been focused on or included dance, including In the Heights, Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up 3D, The LXD: The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers and music videos for Cassie and Justin Bieber.