DWTS's Robert Irwin reveals his biggest dating pet peeve — and his 'perfect' partner

Robert Irwin is single (and famously can't stop taking his shirt off in Dancing with the Stars performances). But if, or when, the 21-year-old wildlife conservationist locks it down, this is what he's going to need in a romantic partner — as well as what he definitely is not looking for, too.

Robert and his DWTS pro partner Witney Carson have previously joked about how the dance pro has become "another older sister" to Robert alongside Bindi Irwin -- Witney has said that she plans on screening Robert's Instagram DMs to help Bindi weed out potential women for him to date. But not quite yet, he said Wednesday on The Viall Files podcast.

© Disney via Getty Images Robert and Whitney perform on DWTS

"Girlfriends at this point are just a distraction," Robert said. "I'm locked in. ... I'm kind of at this point in my life where I'm completely open to it and let it happen, but I'm not in any crazy rush."

As for what Robert is looking for in a perfect potential partner? Ideally someone who likes animals and someone who's up "for an adventure," he says, noting that one day he's rescuing a crocodile and the next he's performing on a reality ballroom dance competition show.

© Disney Robert Irwin and Witney Carson on DWTS

"Someone who's got their own world and passions that you can kind of find what you both love and form that together," he said. "Someone just adventurous and fun and really kind is really important to me. And someone family focused. Family is everything to me."

If you're trying to become the lucky person to lock down Robert, there's one thing you should make sure to not do: "The only ick that I get... people who are rude to wait staff," he said. "I try to surround myself with genuine, authentic people who are just really kind. In life, you've got to find people that lift you up and that you can support one another."

© Getty Images Steve Irwin poses with his family at Australia Zoo June 19, 2006 in Beerwah, Australia

Robert's sister Bindi and their mother, Terri Irwin, both made an appearance on this week's DWTS episode for Dedication Night, where Robert gave an emotional performance dedicated to Terri and the way she raised both Irwin children in the wake of their father, Steve Irwin's, passing.

© Getty Images Robert and Bindi Irwin

"She's an absolute hero to me," Robert said during the show, breaking down into tears. "I was 2 when I lost dad, and as I got older, I suddenly realized how hard it would have been for her to be there for us and all the while continue dad's legacy that her and dad built together. I've never really been able to capture the feeling of gratitude that I feel for her. And at every milestone when I just wish that my dad was there, she was there. And that was enough. I struggle a lot with losing dad, and she always made sure that my dad was present in our lives. I want her to know how proud my dad would be of her."