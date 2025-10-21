Jacqueline MacInnes Wood returns home to The Bold & The Beautiful after welcoming fifth baby — see pictures

The Bold and the Beautiful fans were over the moon to see Steffy Forrester, aka Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, return to their TV screens on Monday, October 20, weeks after she revealed she had given birth to her fifth baby boy. Her return was confirmed in September by Supervising Producer Casey Kaspryzk who shared a picture of Jacqueline back on set alongside her co-star Tanner Novlan and their on-screen children. "Excited to have Jacqueline MacInnes Wood back on set and taping her first scenes at our new studio!,"Kaspryzk wrote on X.

Her on-screen return saw Steffy reunite with Finn (played by Tanner), but their happy reunion didn't last long as Steffy discovered that Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) was still alive and well – and pregnant. Steffy had left Los Angeles after Luna attempted to kill her and Steffy's son Hayes as part of a revenge plot. Steffy then escaped the city with her children to recover from the attack, but on her return, discovered that Luna sexually assaulted Will Spencer in order to get pregnant and stay out of prison.

When Finn tells Steffy about Luna, she immediately leaves to visit Luna in prison where the antagonist promises she has changed, but Steffy refuses to accept Luna's justification and believes the pregnancy to simply be another bargaining chip. Luna had also murdered Tom, because he was claiming to be her father; Hollis, a bartender who was tragically "collateral damage"; and attempted to murder Electra, with whom Will had been in love.

Off-screen Jacqueline was expanding her family, as she "welcomed a beautiful, healthy baby boy at home". Taking to social media in mid-October Jacqueline shared with fans a carousel of pictures of her newborn, adding: "This season has been all about being still, soaking in every precious moment, and embracing the quiet magic of new beginnings. Social media took a little back seat, but I’m so happy to be back and say hello again."

© CBS Steffy Forrester returns to The Bold and the Beautiful

Jacqueline married Creative Artists Agency talent agent Elan Ruspoli in 2018 when the pair eloped. They welcomed their six-year-old son Rise in March 2019, and their four-year-old son Lenix in February 2021. In May 2022, Jacqueline gave birth to their third son, Brando Elion and their fourth son, 20-month-old Valor, was born in August 2023.

© Jacqueline McInnes Wood Jacqueline holds her newborn baby and a chicken

"I'm almost 7 months pregnant! Our family is beyond excited, and my kids are over the moon," the actress shared in her newsletter in mid-March. "It's such a special time in our home — so much love, energy and anticipation!"

Jacqueline and her husband both come from small families and were keen to have a big family to give their children an experience that Jacqueline and Elan never had. The pair prioritize family above all else, with Jacqueline once telling Soaps.com that her husband is "very good about making sure I get me time, whether it's taking a bubble bath or putting on a facial".

© Jacqueline McInnes Wood The actress is mother to five boys

"It's important to have a partner you can lean on, and that goes both ways," she said.

Jacqueline joined the CBS daytime soap in 2008 as Steffy Forrester, and is now a three-time Emmy winner for her work on the series. "I love playing her and developing her character. She is so different from me. It's rather cathartic, and it allows my alter ego to come out on The Bold and The Beautiful set five days a week," Jacqueline said in 2011.