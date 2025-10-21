Netflix viewers praise 'absolutely riveting' new true crime documentary: 'This is a must-see'

Netflix's latest true crime offering, The Perfect Neighbor, explores gun violence and the realities of the "Stand Your Ground" laws in the US through the telling of the tragic shooting of Ajike Owens, a mother of four living in a tight-knit community in Ocala, Florida, who was fatally shot by her neighbour in 2023. Viewers have given their verdict on the documentary on social media, with many praising the film as "riveting" and a "must-watch", while others hailed it as the "best documentary" of the year.

The true crime genre has been given a new lease of life over the past few years, thanks to hugely popular documentaries such as Tiger King and Making a Murderer, and Netflix has an endless list of films and shows on offer to keep fans of the genre satisfied. But The Perfect Neighbor is more than just another addition to the streaming site's slate. The documentary, which comes from Emmy Award–winning director Geeta Gandbhir, has already been met with wide critical acclaim, having won the Sundance 2025 U.S. Documentary Directing Award, as well as six nominations for the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, and a place on the DOC NYC Short List, which is often predictive of future Oscar nominees and winners. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

What is The Perfect Neighbor about?

The documentary tells the chilling true story of Susan Lorincz, who fatally shot her 35-year-old black neighbour, Ajike Owens, through a locked front door following a neighbourhood dispute in June 2023. Ajike, known as AJ, was a mother of four and restaurant manager. Her home was across the street from Susan, who lived alone and had become frustrated with AJ's children and other kids in the neighbourhood for playing in the field next to her home and had called the authorities to complain.

© Netflix AJ Owens was fatally shot by her neighbour in 2023

On the day that AJ was killed, her son had told her about a dispute he had with Susan over an electronic tablet, during which Susan allegedly threw a pair of roller skates at him. AJ then approached Susan's front door, which prompted her neighbour to call the police. Susan then fired a single shot through the door, claiming she was "in fear for my life".

WATCH: The trailer for The Perfect Neighbor

What happened to Susan Lorincz?

The subsequent trial sparked conversations around the Stand Your Ground law, which allows individuals to "hold their ground and use deadly force to protect or defend against imminent threat of death," according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

© Netflix Susan Lorincz was found guilty of manslaughter in August 2024

While Susan's defence team cited the law and argued she was in fear for her life, she was found guilty of manslaughter in August 2024 and is serving her 25-year sentence at the Homestead Correctional Institution in Homestead, Florida.

What are viewers saying about The Perfect Neighbour?

Viewers have hailed the documentary as a "must-watch" on social media, with many commenting on the harrowing nature of the film. One person wrote: "Terrible tragedy. This is a must see. #ThePerfectNeighbor," while another added: "Rough watch but absolutely riveting. Great pacing."

Susan is serving her 25-year sentence at the Homestead Correctional Institution in Homestead, Florida

A third praised the creative team behind the film, which was directed by Geeta Gandbhir and produced by Nikon Kwantu, Alisa Payn and Sam Bisbee (Daughters). "It's a powerful and emotional deep dive into a story that proves crime can lurk anywhere — even in the most ordinary places," they penned on X, adding: "The filmmakers clearly poured their hearts into this one, and the result is gripping, emotional, and at times downright infuriating."

The Perfect Neighbor is available to stream on Netflix.