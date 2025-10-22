Apple TV adds Harry Potter and Doctor Foster stars to 'edge-of-your-seat' returning thriller

Apple TV has unveiled a first look at the second season of Hijack, the high-octane thriller series starring Emmy Award winner Idris Elba as corporate negotiator Sam Nelson. The series, which is executive produced by Elba and created by George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Litvinenko), premiered back in June 2023 to positive reviews, a Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned Elba an Emmy nomination for his starring role. The show returns with eight new episodes on 14 January.

Season one saw protagonist Sam Nelson forced into the role of a hero after being trapped on a hijacked plane flying from Dubai to London. This time, the show is set on a Berlin underground train, where its commuters are taken hostage. Intrigued? So am I. Keep reading to find out all we know about the upcoming season, including plot details, new additions to the cast and more.

© Apple TV Idris Elba stars in Hijack season 2

What is Hijack season 2 about?

The series is set on a Berlin underground train, and its commuters are taken hostage, while authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. The synopsis continues: "Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster."

© Apple TV Christine Adams reprises her role in the new season

If season two is half as entertaining as the first, then viewers are in for a treat. After the release of series one, viewers hailed the series as an "edge-of-your-seat" thriller and a "must-watch". Taking to X, one person wrote: "If you liked 24 you're going to like this show. It has the same edge of your seat quality, the cliffhanger episode endings & it's basically in real time. And of course you can't go wrong when Idris Elba is the lead. A must watch," while another added, "Got to say #Hijack was brilliant, not often that you get a whole series that is as unpredictable and gripping as that."

WATCH: Have you seen Hijack?

Who has been cast in season 2?

Idris Elba, known for his roles in Luther and The Wire, will, of course, reprise his role as Sam Nelson. He's joined by returning stars Christine Adams (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Marsha, Max Beesley (The Gentlemen) as DI Daniel O'Farrel and Archie Panjabi (Snowpiercer) as DCI Zahra Gahfoor.

Some new faces have joined the cast for the new season, including Christian Näthe (Ballon, Soloalbum), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Top Boy, Doctor Foster), Lisa Vicari (Django, Dark), Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Harry Potter), Karima McAdams (Dune: Prophecy, Deep State) and Christiane Paul (Counterpart, FBI: International).

© Apple TV Season two is set on a Berlin underground train

Why I'll be tuning into season two

I devoured season one when it was released in 2023. Idris Elba is the ultimate action hero in this gripping, edge-of-your-seat thriller, which is unsurprisingly one of the top dramas on Apple TV and landed a spot on Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 list following its release. While the series was well-paced with plenty of tension to keep your attention throughout, I'm tuning into season two for Idris Elba. The Luther star drips with charisma as skilled negotiator Sam, and I can't wait to see him save the day once again in season two.

© Apple TV Max Beesley returns in season two

When will Hijack season 2 be released?

Hijack, which consists of eight episodes, will premiere globally on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with the first two episodes. New instalments will be released weekly until the season finale on February 25, 2026.