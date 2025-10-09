'Passionate' period drama with 86% Rotten Tomatoes score leaves viewers divided with season 3 update

Grab your pearls and tiaras, everyone – we're heading back to the 1870s because The Buccaneers season three is a go! Apple TV+ has announced a "passionate" third series of the hit period drama will be returning to screens – and the announcement has left viewers divided. Based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name, The Buccaneers follows the lives of five young American girls, who moved from New York to the tight-lipped high society of London in search of love. With a season two full of twists and turns, which ultimately left Nan's fate in the balance, the third instalment of this beloved historical drama (which boasts an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score) is bound to have fans captivated.

HELLO!'s deputy online editor and Buccaneers mega-fan Sharnaz Shahid can't wait for this one. She said: "I'm absolutely dying to know what happens next in The Buccaneers! Season two left us with so many unanswered questions – who will they cast as the new Duke of Tintagel, and what happens when the old Duke discovers he's about to become a father? I can't wait to see all the drama unfold in season three!" Read on to find out everything you need to know about the next instalment.

© Apple TV+ The cast announced the news with a series of pictures Fans react to the news Apple TV+ took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, sharing a video of Theo and Lizzy – a controversial pairing that left fans extremely divided. "Tintagel is abuzz. The Buccs will be back," the caption promised. "My favourite couple is coming back," said one person, while another wrote: "THEO AND NAN ARE THE RIGHT ANSWER FOR ME." A third penned: "So glad it’s renewed!!! Hate this couple though."

WATCH: The Buccaneers Season 2 official trailer

© Apple TV+ Guy Remmers plays Theo For other viewers, the news of a season three was enough. "I’m gonna cry. We are getting a season 3!!!!!!!!" said one person, while another added: "LET'S GOOOOOO OMG THANK YOU APPLE TV". A third penned: "OMG YAAAAASSSSSS!!! SEASON 3 IS HAPPENING!!!!"



© Apple TV+ Will the girls forgive Lizzy? What to expect from The Buccaneers season 3 While season two saw Nan, Lizzy, Conchita, Jinny and Mabel grapple with the aftermath of love, loss, motherhood, jealousy and "the full force of the English legal system", season three promises to see them united and fighting back. The official synopsis continues: "When they arrived in England, they were all navigating their first loves. Now, they’re looking for the loves of their lives. And with a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future. If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship."

© Apple TV+ Who stars in The Buccaneers season 3? While there have been no official cast announcements yet, it's safe to say we can expect the main cast to return once again – including Kristine Frøseth, Guy Remmers, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Matthew Broome, Imogen Waterhouse, Josie Totah and Barney Fishwick. One notable absence is expected to be Josh Dylan, whose tragic death as Richard in season two shocked fans. Other cast members we're hoping to see return are Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Leighton Meester, Grace Ambrose, Amelia Bullmore, Fenella Woolgar, Greg Wise, Jacob Ifan and Maria Almeida.

© Apple TV+ Will you be watching season 3? What have the creatives said? Katherine Jakeways, the series' creator since its conception in 2023, said: "We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next. Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do."

The first two seasons of The Buccaneers are now streaming on Apple TV+ – so now is a fantastic opportunity to catch up!