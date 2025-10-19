Viewers binge-watch 'riveting' thriller following 2-episode debut praised 'best pilot in years'

Viewers have been binge-watching Apple TV's "riveting" 10-part crime thriller series, The Last Frontier, with many hailing its first episode "one of the best pilots in years". Since the release of its first two episodes on 10 October, fans have been hooked on the story of U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick, whose quiet life in Alaska is upended when a prison transport plane crashes, freeing multiple dangerous criminals into the town he's sworn to protect. Starring Jason Clarke, Dominic Cooper and Haley Bennett, the series is set to continue dropping one episode weekly and currently sits at number one on Apple TV's streaming charts.

I must admit, I've had this thriller on my watchlist ever since I saw the teaser trailer, which shows an unsuspecting Jason Clarke running through a snow-ridden town, only to be faced with a huge moose! The scene, bizarre as it may be, sets the scene for the mysterious events that befall Jason's character, Frank, whose quiet life is set to turn hellish after a shock plane crash. Set in the snowy setting of Alaska, The Last Frontier is the perfect watch for those wanting a hunker-down show for winter. Read on for all the details…

© Apple TV Fans deliver their verdict on the new series While there may only be three episodes out at the moment, viewers were quick to take to social media to praise the series, with many admitting they were "hooked" on the "riveting" first instalment.



© Apple TV "The first episode of The Last Frontier is one of the best first episodes I've watched in a very long time. I couldn't take my eyes off the screen!" said one person, while another added: "The Last Frontier pilot will keep you on the edge of your seat, you can't take your eyes off for a second. Fast-paced and great cast." A third penned: "The first two episodes of The Last Frontier are straight up one of the best pilots in years – and that Havlock reveal?? Chef's kiss. Too damn good!!"



© Apple TV What to expect from The Last Frontier Co-created by Jon Bokenkamp (The Blacklist) and Richard D'Ovidio (The Forger), the action thriller centres around unsuspecting Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), who is in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska.



© Apple TV The synopsis continues: "Remnick's jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. "Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications."

© Apple TV Who stars in The Last Frontier? Leading the cast is Jason Clarke (Zero Dark Thirty, Oppenheimer), who plays Frank. He's joined by Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets), Dominic Cooper (Preacher), Haley Bennett (The Magnificent Seven) and Alfre Woodard (Cross Creek, Luke Cage). Rounding out the cast are Rusty Schwimmer (The Perfect Storm), Dallas Goldtooth (Reservation Dogs), Tait Blum (For All Mankind) and Clifton Collins Jr. (Capote).

The first three episodes of The Last Frontier are available to stream on Apple TV now, with episodes dropping every Friday until 5 December.