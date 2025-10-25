Meet Craig Revel Horwood's ex-wife Jane Horwood – from spontaneous proposal to eventual split

Strictly Come Dancing has taken audiences by storm this year with judge Craig Revel Horwood giving his infamously constructive criticism week after week – but did you know the star was previously married? Before meeting his fiancé Jonathan Myring, the professional dancer, 60, was married to his now ex-wife Jane Horwood divorcing in 1992. The pair met when they shared a house in London together during Craig's stint in the West End show Miss Saigon. Find out everything you need to know about Craig's ex-wife Jane and their marriage here…

Relationship with Jane

After growing close, the two tied the knot in 1990, when Craig was 25 and Jane was 30. In his autobiography, All Balls and Glitter: My Life, Craig opened up about their relationship, writing: "At the beginning of 1990, Jane and I became an item. I loved her zany qualities, her appreciation for the arts, her outgoing nature, her ability to converse with anybody, her strength."

He also joked that Jane thought the choreographer was gay when they first met. "Jane had in fact thought I was gay when we first met," he wrote. "At the beginning of 1990, Jane and I became an item. We resided in a one-bedroom flat in Crouch End, which was very romantic – a bit like Robert Redford and Jane Fonda in Barefoot in the Park." Opening up about his sexuality, he added: "I was both gay and straight, so being bisexual, it wasn't a big issue for me or for her. We were two people who loved each other, coming together and wanting to have kids before it was too late."

The couple got hitched after Craig spontaneously popped the question. "Eventually, I decided I was in love with Jane and, in a rash moment, I asked her to marry me," he recalled. However, their marriage didn't last long, and just two years later, in 1992, they split after Jane began an affair with another man. Appearing on the How to Be 60 podcast, Craig admitted that he thought he and Jane would still be married had it not been for the affair.

He told host Kaye Adams: "If that relationship had worked out, I could have seen a life where I would have been married to a woman and had kids, without a shadow of a doubt. It's who you meet along the way and what changes it, it's quite extraordinary."

© X Craig was previously married to Jane

Jane, who now lives outside of the spotlight, has since remarried and has a son. Craig has confirmed that the former couple are still friends, telling Wales Online: "We are friends now, Jane and I, but it wasn’t very amicable at the time. Now we can go out for lunch and talk about life honestly. I love her deeply as a friend, now and forever, and wish her all the happiness in the world. She runs my website. We go on holidays together. She's remarried and she's got a son. She sort of got everything she wanted in the end."

Craig's relationship with Jonathan Myring

While the Strictly judge vowed to remain single after their divorce, he found love again with his horticulturist beau Jonathan. Speaking to The Mirror, Craig said of the relationship: "Things are definitely different this time. I could never really see myself remarrying, but this feels right. It feels like the right time, and I fancy sharing my life, and the rest of my life, with Jonathan."

© Instagram The Strictly judge is now engaged to Jonathan Myring

The pair were set to tie the knot during the pandemic in 2020 and postponed their nuptials. The wedding was rescheduled to 2022, but this was delayed once again due to the pair's intentions to have a home wedding, with their home in Stamford currently undergoing refurbishments. Another poignant reason for the delay was Craig's hopes for his Australian mother to be present, however a cancer diagnosis stopped this. Speaking to Women's Own, the star said: "She's not really well enough to come over this year, so I've said we’ll wait until she's better." A provisional date has been set for 2027.