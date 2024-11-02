Strictly's Motsi Mabuse's rare photos with private daughter and husband

Sitting down on a Saturday night means one thing – Strictly Come Dancing.

Our attention is often drawn to Motsi Mabuse, 43, as she continues to impress with her fabulous array of hairstyles and outfits. But something that is kept a little quieter is Motsi's home life and her daughter who she mostly keeps private from the public eye.

Motsi joined the Strictly judging panel in 2019, just one year after giving birth to her daughter. The judge and professional dancer shares her child with her husband of seven years and former dance partner, Evgenij Vozynuk, with whom she lives with in Frankfurt, Germany when not filming for the BBC ballroom and Latin competition.

© Gisela Schober Motsi Mabuse and her husband Evgenij Voznyuk during the Strong Mind Retreat Charity Gala by Cathy Hummels at Kronthaler Hotel

The dancer has chosen to keep her daughter's name private although she did nearly slip up in a light-hearted moment on Strictly last year.

When offering feedback to 2023 contestant Layton Williams and his pro partner at the time, Nikita Kuzmin, Motsi said: "The centre is too open, so if it's open it's difficult for [beginning of her daughter's name].

"I'm sorry, I just said my daughter's name! You know I'm a mum! Nikita and my daughter's names are quite similar. Sorry everybody!"

Beyond this, Motsi has shared small glimpses into her life as a mother on her Instagram with her 605k followers…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Motsi Mabuse shares extremely rare video of her daughter in adorable moment

Motsi Mabuse and Evgenij Vozynuk's rare family photos

1 6 © Instagram Motsi and her husband on their daughter's birthday In August 2021 the dancer shared some sweet memories from her daughter's third birthday. She posted a lovely photo alongside her husband in a room decorated with balloons and animal decorations. Among the photos that was shared on the same Instagram post was also a sweet photo of her daughter in a pink and red stripe dress carrying her oversized birthday balloons and an insight into her gorgeous cake that was Paw Patrol themed.

2 6 Motsi Mabuse shares snippets of her family life The Strictly star never takes moments with her daughter for granted. On her first birthday, Motsi paid homage to her child with a sweet moment of her in her arms, captioned: "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. "Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking outside your body."

3 6 © Photo: Instagram Evgenij with his daughter The judge has also shared intimate moments between her daughter and husband Evgenij. One photo that warmed the hearts of her fans was a picture of her daughter as a baby in a high chair in a leopard print gilet with her dad's hat over her face as he looked on lovingly. The post was captioned: "I see my husband falling in love dearly with another woman and it makes me the happiest woman ever!."

4 6 Motsi and her daughter went for a woodland walk When not in the Strictly ballroom, the championship dancer has shared photos of quality time with her daughter. She took to Instagram to post about the quality time she loves spending with her daughter on walks in nature. Her sweet toddler was dressed in a warm winter coat and adorable pink bobble hat.

5 6 Motsi's daughter has visited her at the Strictly set Having said that, Motsi is also not afraid of showing her daughter the wonders of time on the dancefloor. She posted a behind-the-scenes photo from a Strictly Saturday with the caption: "I love you so much my angel! Best visitor on set!".

6 6 Motsi enjoys family time at the beach Little snippets into their relationship have also revealed that Motsi's daughter is a "daddy's girl" and rightfully so as Motsi has shared many insights into her love for her husband. On his birthday in 2019, Motsi shared a family photo of herself with her baby daughter on her back next to her husband on a beach.

Motsi wrote: "Happy birthday to the most important person in our lives. We love you so much!

"Thank you for being the kindest human being! Our pillar, our protector, our sanctuary, our daddy!".