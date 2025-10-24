Gogglebox star announces engagement to rarely-seen boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for Gogglebox star Sophie Sandiford as she announced she's engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Ben Mckeown. The TV critic, from Blackpool, showed off her stunning sapphire and diamond engagement in a series of sweet snaps to share her happy news on Friday.

The Instagram post showed the newly-engaged couple holding glasses of fizz in front of a display of metallic silver and pink heart-shaped balloons, while a second image showed the pair wearing robes as they enjoyed a spa day at the luxury resort, Galgorm, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

A final shot showed Sophie's sparkling engagement ring up close with an oval-cut sapphire in the centre and diamond accents around the gemstone and on the band.

Sophie captioned the post simply with: "WE'RE ENGAGED," but did not elaborate on Ben's proposal or their future wedding plans. The TV star, who joined the Channel 4 show alongside her brother Pete in 2017, rarely shares glimpses into her private life.

The siblings' fellow Gogglebox stars commented on the news, with duo Jenny Newby and Lee Riley writing: "Congratulations [champagne glasses emoji] to you both much love to ya Jenny and Lee x." TOWIE's Amy Childs said: "So happy for you xxxx."

Meanwhile, Pete has been married to Paige Yeomans since 2021, and the couple share two children, Jimmy and Eva. Sophie, who launched her own floristry business in 2022 , lives in the house the pair film in by herself ever since Pete moved out and started a family. The Gogglebox duo also have two other siblings, and they are also related to the Chuckle Brothers, Barry and Paul Elliott.

© Channel 4 Sophie is on the show with brother Pete

Sophie's engagement news comes just days after another of the show's stars, Georgia Bell, shared that she's set to wed her long-term partner, Josh Newby. Georgia has appeared on the reality series since 2018 alongside her best friend, Abbie Lynn.