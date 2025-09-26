Gogglebox star's real-life job is worlds away from TV fame

Izzi Warner has become a household name after joining the cast of Gogglebox in 2015. Based in Leeds, the mum-of-two has been tuning in for over a decade with her older sister, Ellie, and in that time, they've become fan-favourites from the comfort of their very own sofa. Izzi, who shares a son and daughter with her ex-partner, Grant, often delights fans with posts about her life away from the show, but what we rarely see are glimpses of her surprising day job. Ever wondered what Izzi does when she's not watching telly? Here's what we know…

Izzi Warner's job away from Gogglebox

Alongside her filming schedule for Gogglebox, Izzi works as a qualified mortgage advisor. Back in 2021, the TV star revealed that she was embarking on an exciting new venture and launching her own business. Taking to Instagram in October of that year, Izzi wrote: "So here's a pic of me you won't be used to seeing, standing up and in my work gear!

Izzi Warner is a qualified mortgage adviser

"Thanks for coming to check out my page. Any follows and shares are greatly appreciated. Stay tuned for mortgage myth-busting and fun facts! What you also may not know about me is that I have actually worked in mortgages for the last seven years!"

"With my last job as a mortgage underwriter, I have all the skills, knowledge and experience to help you on your journey!" she continued. "Stay tuned for mortgage myth-busting and fun facts! Please get in touch if you're thinking of making that first or next big purchase!"

Following the announcement, Izzi set up an Instagram page for her business, which currently has 9k followers, and noted that she'd been working as an adviser with PIMS. While the Gogglebox favourite hasn't posted about her job recently, it's widely believed that Izzi continues to work in the sector.

WATCH: Inside Gogglebox Homes

What is Ellie Warner's job?

Fans may also be wondering what Ellie Warner does for a living. Away from the Channel 4 hit, the mum-of-one works as a hairdresser at Tint in Leeds.

On her official website, Ellie writes: "I started my hairdressing journey in 2009. I am passionate and committed to constantly upgrading my skills and staying up-to-date with the latest techniques. I've received training from some of the industry's best professionals, and I specialise in hair colouring, smoothing treatments and precision cuts. I am also a certified Great Lengths hair extension stylist."

© Instagram Ellie Warner works as a hairdresser in Leeds

Ellie also has an Instagram page dedicated to her hairdressing business, which boasts 47.3k followers, and she loves to share photos of her work.

In March 2024, Ellie revealed that she'd returned to Tint after taking 10 months off on maternity leave. A proud mum to her son, Ezra, Ellie welcomed her bouncing baby boy with her boyfriend, Nat, whom she often mentions on Gogglebox. Posting about her first day back, Ellie shared a reel, which she captioned: "First day back at the salon done yesterday! AND I absolutely loved it!!! I have to admit I was a bit nervous about coming back after 10 months off maternity leave, but it literally felt like riding a bike."