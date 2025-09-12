Gogglebox star Giles Wood's surprising job that helped him retire at 21

Come Friday night, the nation loves sitting down with Gogglebox favourites Mary and Giles Wood. The armchair experts, who reside in Wiltshire, joined the series in 2015, and after a decade, they're still tuning in from their cosy cottage in the country. While Giles and Mary have become best known as the stars of Gogglebox, the witty couple have also built careers away from the spotlight, and as it turns out, Giles was already retired by the age of 21, shortly after meeting Mary.

During a previous episode, Giles prepared to watch a coronavirus documentary, quipping, "Just as I'm starting to enjoy my retirement". Loved for their quick repartee, Mary fired back, "What retirement? You haven't worked first. You retired at 21, so now you can start working – do it in reverse." A moment which left fans in hysterics, it also sparked an intriguing question: what is Giles' job?

Giles' surprising career

As it turns out, Giles is a talented artist and first crossed paths with Mary while studying at Wimbledon Art School. According to his official website, Giles learned about his craft from British painter and sculptor Maggi Hambling before creating his trademark landscapes.

Nowadays, his website states that he specialises in interiors, enjoying "painting the clutter of people's lives". As a result, he has been commissioned by the likes of Henry Keswick, Robert Harris, Erskine Guinness, Robert Hiscox and Richard Ingrams.

"I like the contemplative aspect — sitting for several days in a room, watching the light change. There are as many changes as with a landscape. I always work in oils as they give more depth. The finished painting should offer an insight into the painter as well as the subject," Giles writes on his page.

With a following of 18.3k on Instagram, Giles has also used the platform to promote his incredible works of art. When he's not filming Gogglebox or curating masterful oil paintings, Giles' Instagram bio states that he also writes for The Oldie, a monthly magazine.

Mary's career

Mary has taken a different path to Giles and is best known for her work as an agony aunt at The Spectator. Alongside her weekly column, the Gogglebox favourite has also published several books and often takes part in a podcast series titled Giles and Mary's Oldie Newsround for The Oldie magazine.

When she first met Giles, Mary had been working as a model but eventually switched to a career in journalism, writing for publications like Tatler.