Netflix viewers hail 'brilliant' psychological thriller based on 'masterpiece' novel as must-watch

Netflix's latest psychological thriller, Ballad of a Small Player, arrived on the streaming platform this week, and viewers have given their verdict on social media. The film, directed by Edward Berger, is an adaptation of Lawrence Osborne's 2014 novel, which has been hailed as a "masterpiece", with the script penned by Rowan Joffé (28 Weeks Later, The American). It stars Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) as a professional gambler known as 'Lord Doyle', who spends his days in the Chinese gambling hub of Macao, drinking heavily and racking up a massive hotel bill, until one night he encounters a mysterious, kindred spirit who could just be the key to his salvation.

With German director Edward Berger at the helm as director with his cinematographer James Friend, there's no doubt that the film is a feast for the eyes with vibrant colours and neon-drenched shots of Macao's streets and decadent casinos. Edward is known for bringing books and memoirs to life on-screen, with Oscar-winning films All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave among his previous credits. Plus, Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell, acclaimed for his roles in In Bruges and The Penguin, is captivating as Lord Doyle. But before you watch, find out what viewers and critics have said about the film.

© Courtesy of Netflix Viewers have praised the film's story and performances as "brilliant" What have viewers said about the film? Viewers have praised the film's story and performances as "brilliant", with some highlighting the intensity of Colin's portrayal of Lord Doyle. One person wrote on X: "Watched this today. Brilliant story, brilliant acting and great music. A must watch!" while another added: "So I think the main draw for this one will be the amazingly intense performance of Colin Farrell. The story did hold my interest and the Macau backdrop was beautiful. Very well made film overall." Meanwhile, a third viewer praised the cinematography but felt the ending needed work, writing: "Colin is great, cinematography is great and the ending could be improved. I’m sure the next Berger’s movie will be even better," while another described the film as a "tense watch", adding, "Enjoyed it."

WATCH: The trailer for Ballad of a Small Player

© Courtesy of Netflix The film was met with mixed reviews What have critics said? The film, which holds a 50 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score, has been met with mixed reviews from critics, who have praised the film's stunning visuals and Colin's compelling performance but have criticised the narrative and storytelling. While The Guardian awarded the film three stars, The New York Times said it "contains a great story, but it's bogged down by its trappings." Meanwhile, The Irish Independent said the story "builds and builds before ­fizzling out in dreary, underwhelming fashion".

© Courtesy of Netflix The film follows a high-stakes gambler living a hedonistic life in Macao What is Ballad of a Small Player about? The film follows a high-stakes gambler attempting to outrun his past while living a hedonistic life in Macao. The synopsis, via Tudum, reads: "Lord Doyle (Colin Farrell) is laying low in Macao – spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left. Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own. However, in hot pursuit is Cynthia Blithe (Tilda Swinton) – a private investigator ready to confront Doyle with what he is running from. As Doyle tries to climb to salvation, the confines of reality start to close in."

© Courtesy of Netflix Fala Chen also stars in the film Who else stars in the film? Joining Colin Farrell in the cast are Fala Chen (The Undoing), Deanie Ip (A Simple Life), Alex Jennings (The Crown) and Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton, Okja).

Ballad of a Small Player is available to stream on Netflix globally.