Exclusive: Robin Hood star Lauren McQueen reveals 'natural spark' with co-star Jack Patten

Actress Lauren McQueen, who stars as Marian in MGM+'s sweeping new historical drama Robin Hood, has opened up about the on-screen chemistry and "natural spark" between her and her co-star Jack Patten, who plays the titular outlaw hero. The epic ten-part series, which also stars Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) as the cunning Sheriff of Nottingham and Connie Nielsen (Gladiator) as the powerful Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, follows Rob, a Saxon forester's son, and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord, as they fall in love and fight for justice following the Norman invasion of England.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Lauren and Jack opened up about their starring roles on the show. When asked about the electrifying chemistry between their characters, the Hollyoaks actress revealed that while the pair spent the first two months filming separate scenes, the "spark" between Robin and Marian came naturally when they eventually filmed together.

"As soon as we met, we just got on so well," explained Lauren, 29. " It was a relief for me that Jack was such a genuine, kind person, and also was just great to work with in the room at the chemistry read. I felt like he was really rooting for me, which gave me confidence, and I wanted Marian so badly that we just did what we could in the room to persuade [co-creators] John Glenn and Jonathan English to cast me in the role. I remember it being so spontaneous, and I just really enjoyed it."

Lauren and Jack spent two months apart whilst they filmed separate scenes. "It felt like almost we were in two completely different dramas," said the Masters of the Air actress. "And then when we came together, that was one of the challenges for me that I wanted to get right. Even though we'd been separated in the schedule, we wanted to keep that spark there, but it kind of just happened naturally when we started shooting," she continued, adding: "There wasn't really much rehearsal time to kind of get that bond going, either. But we got on so well off-set."

On what drew him to the role, Jack said the show feels "special". "It's a credit to what John and Jonathan have created," said the Australian newcomer. "As soon as I read the pilot, I was so psyched on the world that they created. All the characters had a real human aspect to them, and I thought to myself, 'Wow, it's Robin Hood, but it feels like it's quite special.'"

Jack also said it was "surreal" working with more established stars and felt lucky to be working alongside the likes of Sean, Connie, Steve Waddington (Slow Horses), who plays ruthless Norman lord and Marian's father, the Earl Of Huntingdon, and Ian Pirie (Protection), who plays Robin's uncle. "Sean's such a great guy," said Jack. "We were very lucky to get the group that we did because all of the more experienced actors were so generous with their time and their advice. They are such fans of acting and such fans of cinema and TV, so it had a youthful energy to it all. Connie, Steve, Sean and Ian, they were all just so for the show, and believed in it."



What is Robin Hood about?

The story follows Rob, a Saxon forester's son, as he rises to become the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, working with Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord, who infiltrates the power at court. The pair fall in love with working together to fight for freedom and justice. The series is billed as a "smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Robin — known as Rob — and Marian".

Why watch Robin Hood?

Having been lucky enough to watch four episodes of the show ahead of its release, I can safely say viewers are in for an exhilarating ride. While there's plenty of thrilling, high-stakes action and all the bow-and-arrow firing you might expect from a Robin Hood drama, the romance between Robin and Marian is the beating heart of this epic, historical tale.

How to watch Robin Hood

Robin Hood premieres in the UK on 2 November with the first two episodes. New episodes will premiere weekly, with the season finale on 28 December 2025. The series will be available to watch on Prime Video with an MGM+ add-on subscription, which costs £5.99/month.