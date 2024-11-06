All about Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler's decades-long friendship and their daughters' 'sweet' bond

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler's daughters are discovering the magic of their parents' off-screen friendship and on-screen chemistry.

The morning show host and the Murder Mystery actor have been friends for close to 30 years, and have worked on three very special movies together, first The Wedding Singer in 1998, followed by 50 First Dates in 2004 and lastly Blended in 2014.

And though it has been ten years since they last starred in a movie together — the Charlie's Angels actress has largely retired from the industry — their work together is still leaving an impact, most recently on their own daughters!

On Monday's installment of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew gave a glimpse into the close bond she and Adam still have, and how it has extended to their daughters. Drew shares daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, ten, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, while Adam shares daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 16, with his wife Jackie Sandler.

Reminiscing over 50 First Dates, the doting mom revealed: "My daughter and Adam's daughter were watching it at my house the other night and I was like, 'Why are you guys watching this? Don't you get enough of me and your dad?'"

She endearingly added: "They were just so happy and I was like, 'Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful.'"

Drew & Adam's friendship

Drew and Adam's decades-long friendship started in large part thanks to Drew, who back in the 1990s had just started her production company Flower Films with one of her other best friends, Nancy Juvonen, Jimmy Fallon's wife, and was itching to work with Adam.

Recalling their first meeting in her 2015 meeting Wildflower, Drew wrote: "I shook his hand with fervor, thanked him for meeting me, and began to plead my case to him. I told him that, for whatever reason, I knew that we were supposed to become a team."

Where their bond stands

Today, Drew still has nothing but loving words about Adam. Speaking with People last year, she shared that their bond is "all based in love, admiration and humor."

"You know, I just always believed in him so much. And not that my opinion matters. But I just felt like, this is the guy," she further gushed, as Adam received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, noting: "This is the one, all us women were so in love with him on SNL."

"I love Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison, comedians create their own brand, their own flavor and scent and, you know, ideal around them, that is not easy to do," she also reflected, and touching on her decision to work with him, she shared: "I wanted some place to put my admiration and I thought a film was the most safe and cathartic place to do it."