Most dramatic celebrity Halloween 2025 transformations - and you won’t recognise Demi Lovato

October is coming to a close, which can only mean one thing – it's Halloween, the dedicated holiday for people to show off their creativity with their costumes. Traditionally, many people choose to embrace the spooky season in scary outfits like witches, vampires and ghosts, but for stars such as Winnie Harlow and Demi Lovato, it's an opportunity to think outside the box.

With professional makeup artists, hairstylists and costume designers at their fingertips, nobody does Halloween quite like our favourite celebrities. I've covered celeb fashion for over six years, and even I'm surprised by the unique outfits in 2025! Join me as I explore my favourites…

© Instagram Winnie Harlow Winnie Harlow made the case for dressing up as your icon for Halloween! The model looked uncannily like Whitney Houston from her 1987 hit, 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody', in her purple leotard and bouncy caramel curls. It marked the start of the singer's global superstar status, and Winnie pulled it off to perfection – even down to the tasselled earrings.

© Instagram Jade Thirlwall Jade Thirlwall looked almost unrecognisable as a Greta from Gremlins, with full green body paint and delicate painted scales running along her arms and legs. Large ears protruded out of her green wig, and teeth framed her face, which followed the purple eye shadow and red lipstick of the iconic character. From her leopard print top to her pink boa, we can't help but applaud her attention to detail.

© Instagram Demi Lovato Proving she's not afraid to make fun of herself, Demi Lovato dressed as her fictional twin sister, Poot, whom fans made up based on an overexposed photo of Demi taken by a fan at her Royal Variety Performance in 2014. By 2015, Poot had become a meme, but Demi saw the funny side a decade later, dressing in a white top and wearing her brunette hair in a sleek style to replicate the original photo for Halloween. She's even nailed the exact smile! "Been so locked in this era thought I'd let pootvato out," she quipped.

© Instagram Paris Hilton Instead of opting for a classic Disney Princess, Paris Hilton chose to dress as Tinkerbell, with her husband, Carter Reu,m joining in on the couple's costume as villain Captain Hook. Paris took a glamorous approach to the green mini dress in her corset frock and pom pom heels, styling her blonde hair up with face-framing curls. "Off to Slivingland," she captioned the Instagram post, which also featured their kids, Phoenix and London, dressed as Peter Pan and Wendy.

© Instagram Janelle Monae Singer Janelle Monae threw it back to a 1957 children's book by Dr. Seuss, The Cat in a Hat, which was brought to life in the 2003 film. One glimpse of her white fur mane, whiskers and towering striped red and white hat, and it's clear she's nailed the brief!

© Instagram Cara Delevigne Model Cara Delevigne isn't shy about slipping on an outfit and posing for photos in her day-to-day life, and she seemed at ease posing as David Bowie for Halloween. As well as sporting red shaggy hair and a lightning stripe down her face, Cara completed her look with a glittery red and blue flame top and matching knee-high boots.

© Instagram Lizzo Points for creativity have to go to Lizzo! The 'Pink' singer embodied a mozeralla stick, made up of a breaded feature on her back and a dress that gave the illusion of melted cheese that pooled at her feet. Practical for walking or travelling to a party? No. Genius and unique? Undeniably.

Halloween styling tips from experts

While many Halloween looks aren't complete without the right hair and makeup, experts advise making sure you're being health and safety conscious. When it comes to your hair, consider using wigs to achieve different colours or styles instead of inflicting damage on your natural locks, hair stylist Danielle Louise suggests.

"Every year, we see clients coming in with hair that feels like straw or with patches of colour that just won’t come out. Most of these sprays aren’t salon-grade; they’re loaded with alcohol and pigment that cling to porous or pre-lightened hair. It’s just not worth the risk for one night," said the colour expert on Fresha.

Hair restoration surgeon Dr Cinik agreed, adding: "Those crazy glitzy hues you see for Halloween, such as jet-black bleached streaks, ghost-white bleach jobs, or intense neon sprays, they’re not just bold, they can be downright harmful," he said, warning it could result in "weeks of recovery."

When it comes to eyes, it's also worth being careful with coloured contact lenses, which can be risky if they're poorly fitted or not from a licensed professional. Consultant oculoplastic surgeon Dr Elizabeth Hawkes warns that they can cause corneal abrasions or severe infections, while makeup can also irritate skin. "The eyelid skin is particularly delicate and thin, so any skin problems are likely to be felt more in this area," she said.