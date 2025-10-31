Nightmare-inducing British children's characters you probably forgot about
Halloween is the spookiest night of the year, but if you think you're safe with children's TV, avoid these shows! From The Moomins to the Teletubbies discover these unintentionally frightening characters
Halloween is the spookiest night of the year, and while many will be more than happy to curl up in front of the sofa with the lights dimmed streaming every horror movie, there's others who might opt to avoid the frights. Normally, children's television is a safe bet, with the episodes aimed at a younger audience generally guaranteed not to have anything that'll make you afraid to sleep with the lights off. But these characters ended up giving not only children, but plenty of adults nightmares, even from shows that are normally tame. Scroll down to see the most frightening children's TV characters, if you dare…
I still can't sleep well after these two...
The Bear and the Lion – Teletubbies
It was meant to be one of the seven 'Magical Events', and yet this episode ended up traumatising a generation of Teletubbies viewers, including this writer. The Scary Lion with Big Scary Teeth and The Bear with Brown Fuzzy Hair were seen chasing around the titular characters with a strange and eerie music playing in the background.
Viewers were more scared by the Bear's sharp claws and eyes rolling around its head as it chanted: "I'm the Bear, I'm the Bear, and I'm coming," over and over again. The episode is still discussed online, with one commentator saying: "The lion and bear episode of the Teletubbies is the scariest thing to have ever aired in television history and if you disagree, you're wrong." A second added: "The lion and the bear in the Teletubbies were HORRIFYING. I used to run up the stairs in pure panic every time they came on-screen."
Complaints started flooding in to the BBC when the episode first aired back in 1997, and the corporation ended up taking action. Repeats of the episode starting from 2001 changed the Bear's voice and swapped the music to something more light-hearted. But the damage had already been done, with some countries removing the whole episode from their rotations, and I still get the shivers whenever I think about the episode.
Eerie silence speaks volumes
The Groke – The Moomins
Tove Jansson's iconic Moomin series might seem like light-hearted fun for all ages, but one particular episode of the 1990 cartoon ended up unnerving several viewers. In episodes 6-8 of the series, the Moomins first encounter the monstrous Groke, searching for a shell. My sister regularly recounts how terrifying the original episode was simply due to the creature's imposing figure and lack of dialogue. It was the emptiness and solitary stare, in which she never blinked, that ended up unnerving viewers.
One social media commentator noted: "This one was particularly scary, the Hufsa, or the Groke. It made everything cold and it growled. Traumatizing." While a second added: "'This Groke character is rather scary looking. Maybe we should try to make her harder to see for our network, so the kids don't get scared'. Welp, mission failed. I remember The Groke being [the] scariest [expletive] thing ever, when I was a child."
The mask of Mr Noseybonk was horrifying!
Mr. Noseybonk – Jigsaw
Broadcast between 1979 and 1984, Jigsaw was a show aimed at children aged between four and seven, however, it ended up having one of the most terrifying things to have ever been put on screen, Mr. Noseybonk. The character was known for his largely extended nose and toothy grin and despite being intended to entertain, he instead terrified.
Taking to social media, one said: "From 1980 to 1984, lighthearted Children's BBC puzzle series/sketch show Jigsaw was haunted by NOSEYBONK. Intended to be a whimsical childlike innocent, he ended up terrifying kids, like Mr Bean directed by David Lynch," and a second posted: "He has given me a LIFELONG fear of long noses. I'd managed to avoid seeing him for over 40 years and then last year there was a picture of him posted up on some reddit forum and that night I woke screaming. And twice more that week."
Speaking to SyFy magazine in 2018, X Files writer Benjamin Van Allen revealed that the character was the inspiration for his Mr. Chuckleteeth character in the horror series. "Mr. Chuckleteeth was actually inspired by an old British kids TV show called Jigsaw," he explained. "There's a character in Jigsaw called Mr. Noseybonk. He kind of looks like Mr. Chuckleteeth a little bit, so that was the inspiration for me when I was writing the character. It was the starting point for the design, but we really made it our own thing. My inkling is that it might also have been the inspiration behind Jigsaw, the character in the Saw films."
The scarecrow scared in both incarnations
Worzel Gummidge
Even though he's one of the heroes of his series, plenty of children have found talking scarecrow Worzel Gummidge absolutely terrifying. Whether it's the nature of a scarecrow coming to life or his ability to remove his own head and keep speaking, many still shudder when they hear the theme. It's not just the original that terrified viewers, as the reboot has attracted plenty of attention with some suggesting the character resembled classic horror villain Freddy Kreuger.
Reflecting on the series, one said: "I also used to find Aunt Sally scary as hell too - the whole thing just seemed to have an odd atmosphere to it. Wurzel was just weird, Aunt Sally seemed to hate him and that seemed to create a weird air of conflict," while a second shared: "Scarier than 1970's Dr Who. And that is saying something," and a third penned: "The original was terrifying. Aunt Sally gave me nightmares for weeks and I refused to watch it after her introduction."
Hartley's unkempt appearance was too much for some
Hartley Hare – Pipkins
Puppets raised a generation from the Muppets to Sooty, we all have fond memories of these entertainers, but one ended up scaring instead of thrilling. While Pipkins had plenty of puppets, from Topov the Cockney monkey to Octavia the Ostrich and Mrs Penguin, it was Hartley Hare that unnerved many. Several complained about his mangy appearance, with some comparing the children's character to a reanimated zombie.
Noting his scariness, one person on X wrote: "Another favourite on our (very unscientific) poll of scariest childhood horrors was Hartley Hare. If there was ever a sinister hybrid of abused oven glove and reanimated roadkill then Pipkins' own Hartley Hare was it. Voiced by Nigel Plaskitt he terrified a generation," while a second said: "As children's television icons go, the myxomatosis-riddled fleabag that was Pipkins' HARTLEY HARE was pretty unique. Terrifying to behold and camp as Christmas, I adored him, then and now."
Mr Blobby was a British icon
Mr Blobby – Noel's House Party
Mr Blobby was meant to entertain children with his clumsy antics, but his electronically distorted voice, that only ever repeated variations of the word 'blobby', and his crazy green eyes, had children heading behind the sofa instead of laughing along with him.
One of those who found the character frightening is comedian Jack Whitehall, with the star attempting to hide away under his desk when the character made a cameo on The Big Fat Quiz. When Blobby was compared to the Teletubbies, Jack replied: "Teletubbies? They're joyous, Blobby was evil." When the character appeared on the show, Jack exclaimed: "How the [expletive] were you allowed near kids?"