Nightmare-inducing British children's characters you probably forgot about

I still can't sleep well after these two...

It was meant to be one of the seven 'Magical Events', and yet this episode ended up traumatising a generation of Teletubbies viewers, including this writer. The Scary Lion with Big Scary Teeth and The Bear with Brown Fuzzy Hair were seen chasing around the titular characters with a strange and eerie music playing in the background.

Viewers were more scared by the Bear's sharp claws and eyes rolling around its head as it chanted: "I'm the Bear, I'm the Bear, and I'm coming," over and over again. The episode is still discussed online, with one commentator saying: "The lion and bear episode of the Teletubbies is the scariest thing to have ever aired in television history and if you disagree, you're wrong." A second added: "The lion and the bear in the Teletubbies were HORRIFYING. I used to run up the stairs in pure panic every time they came on-screen."

Complaints started flooding in to the BBC when the episode first aired back in 1997, and the corporation ended up taking action. Repeats of the episode starting from 2001 changed the Bear's voice and swapped the music to something more light-hearted. But the damage had already been done, with some countries removing the whole episode from their rotations, and I still get the shivers whenever I think about the episode.