Celebrity Traitors viewers spot 'tactical' moment Jonathan Ross 'gave away' fellow Traitor

Fans of The Celebrity Traitors have spotted the "tactical" moment where Jonathan Ross gave away his fellow Traitor Cat Burns at the end of Wednesday night's episode. The 64-year-old broadcaster was banished during the roundtable after receiving the most votes. Jonathan managed to survive three weeks of the game while the Faithfuls mistakenly eliminated members of their own team and the Traitors continued their murder spree. As suspicions mounted against him, even his fellow Traitors Cat and Alan Carr turned on him at the roundtable and chose to vote him out.

© BBC Jonathan Ross couldn't hide his shock as Cat cast her vote

Cat was the first of the pair to cast her vote and after revealing his name on her black board, Jonathan couldn't hide his shock as he raised his eyebrows and his eyes widened – and viewers were quick to comment on his reaction on social media. One person wrote on X: "The way Jonathan looked shocked at Cat… your gonna give people away," while another added: "If any of the faithful was looking at Jonathan when Cat voted for him they'd know she was a traitor too, any more of a facial reaction and he might as well have screamed like Alan on the bridge."

© BBC Cat decided to vote for her fellow Traitor

Meanwhile, a third viewer wrote, "Hope someone clocked Jonathan's raised eyebrows and look of shock at Cat's vote," while another said that Jonathan's look of surprise was "tactical", suggesting that the presenter intended to give away Cat's identity as a Traitor with his expression. They penned: "Jonathan that wide eye reaction to Cat's vote was TOO tactical."

Wednesday's episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Cat and Alan tasked with claiming their next victim. The pair were asked to murder a Faithful in plain sight by telling them that "parting is such sweet sorrow" at the upcoming dinner party.

Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.