Dylan Dreyer 'kicked out' of TODAY Show following unrecognizable change to appearance

Dylan Dreyer dressed up as Frankie Valli for the TODAY Show’s Halloween special on Friday, and her transformation was so convincing that Studio 1A’s security didn’t even recognize her. The meteorologist donned a red blazer with navy pants, a pink shirt, and a matching navy tie. But it was Dylan’s bold hairstyle that truly brought the costume to life – the NBC star wore a short brown wig styled into a perfectly gelled quiff to mirror the singer's signature look. During the episode, Dylan took to the stage to perform a rendition of "Walk Like a Man" by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

As the cast of the show gathered together at the Rockefeller Center Plaza to unveil their costumes, Sheinelle Jones revealed that Dylan was denied entry into her dressing room in the morning. "This morning, Dylan tried to come into my dressing room and they thought she was a guy and they kicked her out," she shared. "They said, 'You can't be here.' I said, 'It's Dylan," added the meteorologist.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer dressed up as Frankie Valli

It seems Dylan's costumes even gave her three sons – Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty four – a fright. In a video shared to Instagram, the host could be seen FaceTiming her children to show them her transformation. "What do you think?" Dylan asked her sons. When they didn't reply, she explained, "You don't like it? It's a wig, buddy." "You don't look like yourself," replied Calvin. "That's the point. You look terrified. You don't like it, do you?" said Dylan.

Dylan shared her three sons with her ex-husband, Brian Fichera. The NBC star issued a statement via Instagram that shared the news she had split with her husband. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock. "I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate. We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."