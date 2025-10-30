Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dylan Dreyer teases 'big reveal' set to hit TODAY Show this week
Dylan Dreyer hinted at the TODAY Show’s Halloween special episode on social media as fans eagerly await the reveal on Friday

TODAY -- Pictured: Dylan Dreyer on Tuesday, September 20, 2022© Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
When it comes to transforming with prosthetics, elaborate costumes, and striking wigs, no one does Halloween quite like the TODAY Show cast. Each year, the NBC stars go all out with their Halloween costumes, gracing the Rockefeller Center Plaza in full spooky-season spirit. The hosts embrace a specific theme each time, turning the morning show into the ultimate trick-or-treat fest. From Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager channeling Sonny and Cher to Dylan Dreyer transforming into Pink, there's been no shortage of iconic moments. October 31 falls on Friday this year, and eager fans can't wait to see who their favorite news anchors will dress up as. 

Dylan took to her Instagram on Wednesday to tease the TODAY Show's Halloween special. Alongside a clip of spooky moments from the show throughout the years, Dylan hinted at what viewers can expect from Friday's episode. "Best day of the year!! Halloween on @todayshow !! Get ready for the big reveal on Friday!!" she penned in the caption. The meteorologist's fans flocked to the comments to gush over the post. "You always rock it the best - Elaine dance - Pink - can’t wait for this year’s theme," wrote one follower. "I look forward to this day every year," added another social media user. "Can’t wait to see what Friday brings!" commented a third fan.

Dylan Dreyer dressed up as Pink© NBC
Dylan Dreyer as Pink

Last year, the TODAY Show hosts gave viewers a sneak peek of their costume ideas during the week. "Big week around here, we are just two days away from our Halloween extravaganza, always one of our favorite times of the year, with the team behind the scenes going all out... this week you're going to just have to wait and see what we have in store, just two days away," shared Al Roker. Al then went on to reveal that he "felt pretty good" because he had come up with his idea a month ago, as Dylan nodded and replied: "Yes, we did." He added: "Dylan and I are teaming up," as Dylan responded: "We are reuniting once again." 

Despite the excitement from the show’s viewers, it seems Dylan’s kids aren’t quite as enthusiastic about her costumes. In 2023, Dylan spoke to HELLO! during the Halloween episode where she was dressed as Pink. "Calvin saw a photo of what I was going to wear and said 'Mommy, you're not going to wear pants?!' and then he saw the tattoo and was like 'What's going on right now?!'" she told us. 

The best TODAY Show Halloween costumes:

Hoda Kotb dressed up as Yoda© NBC

Hoda Kotb as Yoda

Hoda Kotb looked unrecognizable as she transformed into Yoda from Star Wars.

Savannah Guthrie dressed up as Elle Woods© NBC

Savannah Guthrie as Elle Woods

Savannah Guthrie looked pretty in pink as she dressed up as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

Craig Melvin and Al Roker dressed up as King George III and Alexander Hamilton© NBC

Craig Melvin and Al Roker as King George III and Alexander Hamilton

Both Craig and Al channeled the musical Hamilton, with the latter dressing as King George III, and Craig dressing as Alexander Hamilton.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb dressed as Elphaba and Glinda© NBC

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as Elphaba and Glinda

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb embraced the musical theme as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked.

Savannah Guthrie dressed as Taylor Swift© NBC

Savannah Guthrie as Taylor Swift

To celebrate the Eras Tour, Savannah Guthrie channeled Taylor Swift in a glitzy costume with blonde bangs.

Hoda Kota and Jenna Bush Hager dressed as Sonny & Cher© NBC

Hoda Kota and Jenna Bush Hager as Sonny & Cher

Cementing themselves as the ultimate iconic duo, Hoda Kota and Jenna Bush Hager dressed up as Sonny and Cher.

