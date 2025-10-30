Dylan Dreyer teases 'big reveal' set to hit TODAY Show this week

When it comes to transforming with prosthetics, elaborate costumes, and striking wigs, no one does Halloween quite like the TODAY Show cast. Each year, the NBC stars go all out with their Halloween costumes, gracing the Rockefeller Center Plaza in full spooky-season spirit. The hosts embrace a specific theme each time, turning the morning show into the ultimate trick-or-treat fest. From Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager channeling Sonny and Cher to Dylan Dreyer transforming into Pink, there's been no shortage of iconic moments. October 31 falls on Friday this year, and eager fans can't wait to see who their favorite news anchors will dress up as.

Dylan took to her Instagram on Wednesday to tease the TODAY Show's Halloween special. Alongside a clip of spooky moments from the show throughout the years, Dylan hinted at what viewers can expect from Friday's episode. "Best day of the year!! Halloween on @todayshow !! Get ready for the big reveal on Friday!!" she penned in the caption. The meteorologist's fans flocked to the comments to gush over the post. "You always rock it the best - Elaine dance - Pink - can’t wait for this year’s theme," wrote one follower. "I look forward to this day every year," added another social media user. "Can’t wait to see what Friday brings!" commented a third fan.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer as Pink

Last year, the TODAY Show hosts gave viewers a sneak peek of their costume ideas during the week. "Big week around here, we are just two days away from our Halloween extravaganza, always one of our favorite times of the year, with the team behind the scenes going all out... this week you're going to just have to wait and see what we have in store, just two days away," shared Al Roker. Al then went on to reveal that he "felt pretty good" because he had come up with his idea a month ago, as Dylan nodded and replied: "Yes, we did." He added: "Dylan and I are teaming up," as Dylan responded: "We are reuniting once again."

Despite the excitement from the show’s viewers, it seems Dylan’s kids aren’t quite as enthusiastic about her costumes. In 2023, Dylan spoke to HELLO! during the Halloween episode where she was dressed as Pink. "Calvin saw a photo of what I was going to wear and said 'Mommy, you're not going to wear pants?!' and then he saw the tattoo and was like 'What's going on right now?!'" she told us.

The best TODAY Show Halloween costumes:

© NBC Hoda Kotb as Yoda Hoda Kotb looked unrecognizable as she transformed into Yoda from Star Wars.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie as Elle Woods Savannah Guthrie looked pretty in pink as she dressed up as Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

© NBC Craig Melvin and Al Roker as King George III and Alexander Hamilton Both Craig and Al channeled the musical Hamilton, with the latter dressing as King George III, and Craig dressing as Alexander Hamilton.



© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as Elphaba and Glinda Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb embraced the musical theme as Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked.

© NBC Savannah Guthrie as Taylor Swift To celebrate the Eras Tour, Savannah Guthrie channeled Taylor Swift in a glitzy costume with blonde bangs.